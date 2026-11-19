South Florida communities are reeling in the aftermath of widespread flooding that forced evacuations and school closures this week, as residents braced for additional rainfall on Thursday.

Flood watches remained in effect through Thursday night for major metropolitan areas like Miami, Fort Lauderdale and Palm Beach, according to the National Weather Service.

Parts of Florida's Broward County, which includes Fort Lauderdale and the nearby coastal city of Hollywood, have received more than 15 inches of rain since Tuesday, and up to a foot of rain has fallen in other areas. Photos and video footage show neighborhoods completely inundated, with residential properties and numerous vehicles partially submerged in water.

Fort Lauderdale Fire Rescue shared multiple videos to social media that captured its crew members either driving or wading on foot through knee-high waters. In several of them, rescuers were seen collecting debris and approaching vehicles that had become stranded on flooded roads.

FLFR High Water Teams are out assisting folks who need help in the flooding. pic.twitter.com/VXkqSrlgce — Fort Lauderdale Fire Rescue (@FLFR411) November 18, 2026

One video, shared by X user Sruly Meyer, showed floodwaters rushing over a Hollywood street where his Uber was driving. The water appeared to create small waves that lapped against tree trunks and inched up the surrounding driveways.

"Insane flooding. Uber to airport," Meyer captioned the video.

Insane flooding. Uber to airport. Stirling off 67th in Hollywood. pic.twitter.com/Fayxd6jNDW — Sruly Meyer (@SrulySaysStuff) November 18, 2026

Law enforcement officers have been conducting rescues since Wednesday in particularly hard-hit locations. Officers with the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission said they rescued more than 70 residents, in addition to 20 or 30 pets, from a flooded Hollywood apartment complex on Wednesday, CBS Miami reported.

The officers used high-profile vehicles to navigate deep floodwaters and help residents evacuate, including one resident who posted on Instagram about being trapped inside the complex as water levels began to rise.

Floodwaters inundate the area around a home in Hollywood, Florida, on Nov. 18, 2026. Joe Raedle / Getty Images

No injuries or deaths have been reported in connection with the torrential rain or flooding, but officials and local residents told CBS Miami a number of families "lost everything."

Knee-deep floodwaters were reported inside some people's homes and ground-level apartments. Other residents said they expected to lose their cars, or all of their personal belongings, CBS Miami reported.

People walk their bikes along a flooded street on Nov. 18, 2026, in Hollywood, Florida. Joe Raedle / Getty Images

Multiple school buildings and at least one medical facility also flooded on Wednesday, with Broward County Public Schools reporting waters had breached classrooms inside schools in Hollywood as well as the nearby town of Davie.

One hospital also reported a breach, leading it to temporarily suspend visitations. The rain also caused the roof of a synagogue to collapse.

Capt. Jeff Carroll, a law enforcement officer from the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission, is pictured asking a resident of Hollywood, Florida, if they need help evacuating on Nov. 18, 2026. Joe Raedle / Getty Images

Broward County officials activated a countywide state of emergency early Wednesday as conditions worsened.

Some motorists were forced to abandon their cars overnight as flooding made roads impassable and caused the vehicles to stall, Broward County officials said at a Wednesday news conference to announce school closures. The town of Davie also closed all public facilities for the day, including town parks and trails, according to CBS Miami.

Pounding rain also flooded on- and off-ramps leading to and from one Florida interstate highway, and a section of the state's turnpike filled with water.