4 Philadelphia teens shot in drive-by near high school

Four students were injured in an apparent drive-by shooting shortly after their Philadelphia high school let out early for the day late Wednesday morning, a city schools spokesperson said.

Police said the shooting happened around 11:30 a.m., according to CBS Philadelphia. A number of students were standing outside the beauty salon when an SUV drove up and someone fired shots at the students from Overbrook High.

City police said a 15-year-old girl was shot in the shoulder and thigh, a 15-year-old girl was shot in the shoulder, a 16-year-old boy suffered a graze wound to the face and a gunshot wound to the hand, and a 16-year-old boy was shot in the leg. All four were getting hospital treatment and were in stable condition.

Officer Miguel Torres, a spokesperson for the Philadelphia Police Department, said victims were taken to Penn Presbyterian Medical Center and Lankenau Medical Center.

Police said no arrest has been made and no weapon was recovered.

Philadelphia School District’s Chief Of School Safety Kevin Bethel says eight students have been shot so far this school year @CBSPhiladelphia pic.twitter.com/chcPetVhqa — Matt Petrillo (@MattPetrillo) November 23, 2022

"We don't know who was targeted, if any of the four of them were targeted," said Monique Braxton, the district's deputy chief of communications.

Parents were being notified early Wednesday afternoon.

"This is outrageous, that young people would be shot shortly after being dismissed from their high school," Braxton said.