Texas woman known for driving strangers in need gifted new vehicle by Philadelphia car dealer

Lyn Story, a retired Fort Worth resident known for providing free rides to neighbors in need, received a new vehicle from Philadelphia car dealer David Kelleher. Story's commitment to helping others first caught attention when "CBS Mornings" and David Begnaud shared her story six months ago, highlighting her selfless service to strangers despite her own financial challenges.

Story, who began offering rides to people she met through the neighborhood app, "Nextdoor," quickly became a lifeline for locals like April Goodwin and Kevin Horrigan. Goodwin, diagnosed with ovarian cancer, needed transportation to medical appointments, while Horrigan, who is blind, relied on Story's rides to get to work three days a week. Despite her own struggles with rising gas prices and an aging car that frequently broke down, Story continued to support her community with an open heart and an open car door.

"Lyn's like a little angel; she really is," Horrigan said.

Philadelphia car dealer, David Kelleher, was inspired by Story's dedication. Kelleher, owner of David Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram, is known for his charitable work in his community. When he heard about Story, he decided to do something unforgettable.

Begnaud brought her to a Fort Worth dealership, saying her car would be repaired. However, upon arrival, Kelleher revealed his true intent: he had arranged for Story to receive a brand-new vehicle, free of charge.

But the surprises didn't end there. Kelleher explained that he would cover all expenses, from title and tags to an extended warranty. He even promised to pay for her insurance every year, so she could drive her new car worry-free.

"To know that I could help somebody in such a way that's been helping other people. I get so much out of it. Now she's gonna be safe, it's gonna be dependable. She's gonna be able to help other people," Kelleher said.

"I'm just blown away by this generosity," Story said.

Upon receiving the new car, Story named it "The White Knight," a fitting tribute to the gift that would allow her to continue helping others. "I'm going to take April and Kevin to their appointments," she said. "And I'm going to take them to their doctors' appointments and work. And continue to look for people on Nextdoor who need a ride."