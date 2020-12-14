Watch Live: New Jersey Governor Phil Murphy gives COVID-19 update

New Jersey officials will give an update on the state's coronavirus situation, a day before the new COVID-19 vaccine is expected to be given to the first people in the state. Governor Phil Murphy, Department of Health Commissioner Judy Persichilli, State Epidemiologist Dr. Christina Tan and State Police Superintendent Colonel Patrick Callahan will discuss the state's efforts in fighting the disease. The state has reported more than 400,000 reported cases since the pandemic began.

As of Monday, more than 15,883 people in the state had died of COVID-19, with 4,170 new cases reported. The state has seen a sharp uptick in cases since the beginning of the month.

How to watch New Jersey's coronavirus update

What: Governor Phil Murphy, Department of Health Commissioner Judy Persichilli, State Epidemiologist Dr. Christina Tan and State Police Superintendent Colonel Patrick Callahan will hold a briefing on coronavirus in the state

Date: Monday, December 14, 2020

Monday, December 14, 2020 Time: 1 p.m.

1 p.m. Location: Trenton War Memorial, Trenton, New Jersey

Trenton War Memorial, Trenton, New Jersey Online stream: Live on CBS Philly in the player above and on your mobile or streaming device

Murphy announced Sunday that the first doses of Pfizer's new vaccine would go to health care workers at University Hospital in Newark on Tuesday. He said the state's first allotment of 76,000 would be split between health care workers and long-term care facility residents and staff over the next few weeks.

The rise in cases in New Jersey is part of a nationwide surge following the Thanksgiving holiday. The Food and Drug Administration last week approved an emergency use authorization for the vaccine created by Pfizer/BioNTech, and is expected to approve one for Moderna's vaccine as well. The first doses of the Pfizer vaccine in the U.S. were administered Monday.

