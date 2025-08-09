Petunia nabs the title in the "World's Ugliest Dog Contest." See photos of her fierce competitors

A dog named Petunia nabbed the title Friday evening in the "World's Ugliest Dog Contest," at the Sonoma County Fair in Santa Rosa, California. Petunia and her owner, Shannon Nyman, walked away with $5,000 and bragging rights.

The contest has been taking place for nearly 50 years, organizers said, and is a "testament that the pedigree does not define the pet."

Not only does the contest showcase the unique and offbeat beauty of dogs, but many of the participating dogs have been rescued from shelters and puppy mills – showing potential dog owners the positive outcomes of adoption.

"It's a wonderful show of pageantry and pride," organizers say.

See photos of Petunia and her fierce competitors.

Petunia and owner Shannon Nyman, right, celebrate winning first place in the World's Ugliest Dog Contest at the Sonoma County Fair in Santa Rosa, Calif., on Friday, Aug. 8, 2025. Noah Berger / AP

Little Prince Wonder, an 8-year-old Chinese Crested, gets love during the World's Ugliest Dog Contest at the Sonoma County Fair in Santa Rosa, Calif., on Friday, Aug. 8, 2025. Noah Berger / AP

Nezumi, a 13-year-old Chihuahua, waits to compete in the World's Ugliest Dog Contest at the Sonoma County Fair in Santa Rosa, Calif., on Friday, Aug. 8, 2025. Noah Berger / AP

A contestant competes in the World's Ugliest Dog Contest at the Sonoma County Fair in Santa Rosa, Calif., on Friday, Aug. 8, 2025. Noah Berger / AP

Jinny Lu, a 5-year-old pug who was rescued from Korea, prepares to compete in the World's Ugliest Dog Contest at the Sonoma County Fair in Santa Rosa, Calif., on Friday, Aug. 8, 2025. Jinny went on to win second place and a spirit award. Noah Berger / AP

At the 2024 competition, Wild Thang, a then 8-year-old Pekingese from Coos Bay, Oregon, took home the title.