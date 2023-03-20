We may receive commissions from some links to products on this page. Promotions are subject to availability and retailer terms.

To get the most value out of an insurance plan, it helps to first understand the nuances of the policy in question. For example, it's generally beneficial to secure life insurance when the applicant is young and coverage options are robust (although, in certain circumstances, it can help seniors as well). Travel insurance, meanwhile, is particularly helpful to have when traveling overseas or when your trip has cost a substantial amount of money.

The specifics of pet insurance are a little different. This insurance type can protect both owners and the animals they love. For dog owners, in particular, it's advantageous to know the ins and outs of pet insurance to get the most value from a policy. In this article, we will break down three important pet insurance facts all dog owners should know.

Pet insurance for dogs: Important facts to know

Here are three important facts to know when considering a pet insurance plan for your dog.

Some breeds are cheaper to insure than other

If you already have a dog and are ready to insure them, this may not apply to you. But if you're considering purchasing or adopting a new dog and already know you want them to be insured, understand that some breeds are cheaper to insure than others.

Some dog breeds are expected to live long and healthy lives. Because of this, these dogs are typically less expensive to have covered. English Springer Spaniels, Yorkshire Terriers and Australian Shepherds all have medical histories that generally lead to lower pet insurance costs. Conversely, a wide swath of dogs are generally be pricier to insure due to genetic predispositions and a history of medical issues. This includes (but is not limited to) English Bulldogs, Bernese Mountain Dogs, Rottweilers, French Bulldogs and Great Danes.

It can cover common accidents and injuries

Any insurance plan is only as good as what it will cover. Fortunately, when it comes to pet insurance for dogs, there are a wide variety of common accidents and injuries owners can be protected against. This includes:

Lacerations: Cuts or injuries that may require medicine or stitches

Cuts or injuries that may require medicine or stitches Bite wounds: Small punctures, holes or bruising resulting from bites from other pets or animals

Small punctures, holes or bruising resulting from bites from other pets or animals Swallowed objects: Swallowed items or household objects and the resulting treatment

Just remember that every pet insurance provider and policy is different (as are the costs). If you're concerned about price, it may be helpful to get a baseline accident-only policy that can help cover all or most of the above-mentioned items.

It can be valuable for multiple ages

Pet insurance is arguably best for younger pets. You'll never enjoy a better combination of low-cost and comprehensive care than you will when your dog is young and healthy. That said, pet insurance can be valuable to have for dogs of all ages - young and old and those in between. This is particularly true during a time of higher costs and rising veterinary prices. Every extra dollar helps.

Just remember that pre-existing conditions generally are not covered by pet insurance providers. So if you hold off on applying until you urgently need a plan, you may risk being offered a minimal policy (or being rejected in full).

The bottom line

Pet insurance, just like all other insurance types, offers valuable financial protection and peace of mind. For dog owners, it can be especially advantageous to have. To get the most value out of a plan, dog owners should understand how pricing changes based on dog breed and type. They also should familiarize themselves with what common dog ailments and injuries a plan can treat. Finally, they should understand that pet insurance for dogs is valuable at all ages, but the best combination of cost and value will generally be when the dog is younger and healthier.