Pet insurance can cover these common dog accidents and injuries

We may receive commissions from some links to products on this page. Promotions are subject to availability and retailer terms.

At some point, pet owners may encounter an emergency trip to the vet. Andrea Donetti / EyeEm

Americans across the country have been feeling the economic pressure of inflation — more recently, citing concerns about high food costs — though it has been cooling off in recent months. Pet owners, in particular, may also be feeling the pain of pet care costs.

There was a small uptick in dog ownership in recent years. U.S. households that own at least one dog increased from 38% to 45% between 2016 and 2020 (during the height of the COVID-19 pandemic), according to the American Veterinary Medical Association (AVMA).

And costs followed. Pet product prices jumped 11.9% in January compared to the previous year, the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics reported in February. Pet services, which includes veterinary services, saw a 9.4% increase in year-over-year price changes, the agency said.

These price increases could have a significant impact on your wallet. That's why you should consider getting pet insurance now. Pet insurance providers like Spot can walk you through the process. Simply fill out this form and get a free quote instantly.

Most common dog accident and illness claims

At some point, pet owners may encounter an emergency trip to the vet. Here are some of the most common accident and illness claims for puppies, according to the American Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals (ASPCA) Pet Health Insurance's internal data (these were also among the top injuries reported for adult dogs).

Lacerations: Small cuts or injuries that require stitches or antibiotics Bite wounds: Small punctures or bruising caused by bites from other animals Swallowed objects: Swallowing objects or household items (sharp, large or toxic objects should be reported immediately)

There are different types of pet insurance policies to choose from. But most accident and illness plans should cover situations like those mentioned above. You can view a sample policy on Spot's website now – just insert some quick information to get started.

What does pet insurance cover?

Again, the exact issues and illnesses covered under pet insurance vary by provider and plan. Here's a look at Lemonade's cheat sheet that shows the type of treatments "usually covered" under their pet insurance plan:

Diagnostics (e.g. X-rays, bloodwork, exams)

Injuries from an accident (e.g. surgeries, stitches)

Cancer

Flea & heartworm treatment

Allergy medicine

When it comes to the top common illnesses listed above, Lemonade has you covered.

"Lemonade's accident and illness policy covers diagnostics (like exams or X-rays), procedures (like surgery or stitches), and medication (like antibiotics or painkillers) if your dog or cat gets into an accident or comes down with an illness," Lemonade notes. "Your pet health insurance covers surgery that might result if your dog or cat ingests a toy. The only exception here is if your pet has a history of eating similar toys multiple times in the past."

Lemonade also offers five add-ons for things like vet visit fees, physical therapy, dental illness, behavioral conditions, and end-of-life and remembrance.

You should always thoroughly read a provider's list of covered illnesses before signing up for a plan. Note that pets with pre-existing conditions, which are cited in a pet's medical records, generally aren't covered.

How much do Americans spend on pets?

Vet bills can add up, especially with a spunky puppy. In the first year of owning your pup, you'll spend more than $3,200 for things like preventative medicine, vaccines, and a spay or neuter, among other care, the ASPCA previously estimated. An ER exam can cost between $75 and $200 and an overnight stay in an animal hospital can cost up to $1,700 a night, pet insurance provider Lemonade states online.

In 2021, U.S. consumers spent $123.6 billion on pets, with vet care and product sales accounting for nearly 28% of that total, the American Pet Products Association (APPA) reported. Surgical vet visits were listed as the biggest expense among dog owners, a 2021-2022 APPA survey shows.

Ultimately, the cost of vet visits can vary greatly, depending on your pet's needs. But pet insurance can help reimburse you for unexpected treatments. The cost of dog insurance generally ranges between $30 to $70 per month, but some providers estimate it could be even lower depending on your information (dog's breed, age, weight, etc.) and the plan you choose.