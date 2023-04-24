We may receive commissions from some links to products on this page. Promotions are subject to availability and retailer terms.

To pick the best pet insurance company, shop around online to compare providers and prices. Westend61

Pet insurance can be a smart and valuable way to protect your cat or dog and your bank account. Many pet insurance companies offer owners a wide array of coverage options and policy types to choose from. Because this industry is still growing, however, many people aren't terribly familiar with insurance companies and coverage options. It helps, then, for owners to do their research and take certain steps to pick the best pet insurance company for their pet and their budget.

Fortunately, there are multiple ways owners can go about the process, three of which we will explore below. If you're in the market for pet insurance, start by getting a free price quote so you have a better idea of what to expect.

How to pick the best pet insurance company

There are various ways you can go about picking a pet insurance company. Here are three of the best ways to get started.

Shop around for providers

Just like you wouldn't necessarily purchase the first car you test-drove or the first home you saw, you shouldn't automatically sign up with the first pet insurance company you get a quote from. Instead, shop around and compare providers, policies, rates and terms. The pet insurance industry is robust and there are many providers to choose from. See what they're offering - and the price they're offering it at - before signing on the dotted line.

Most experts recommend getting quotes from at least three different insurance companies to establish a baseline to compare each against. But there's nothing stopping you from getting quotes from more than that. Just make sure to get the same sort of quote (using the same pet type, breed, age, etc.) from each company so you can accurately make an apples-to-apples comparison.

You can check pet insurance prices here now.

Don't just look at the price

The price of a pet insurance policy is undoubtedly important, particularly in today's economic climate. But it's not the only factor to consider. To pick the best pet insurance company for your furry friend, you'll want to look at several factors. These include (but are not limited to) providers' pre-existing conditions policy, waiting period and reimbursement process.

It's possible that one company may charge you slightly more than another, but that company may also offer more appealing options for that marginal price bump. While pet insurance can help alleviate the costs of veterinarian visits, treatments and procedures, it can also help cover other, less-known items. This includes alternative medicine, dental care and even treatment for separation anxiety, depending on the provider and the policy.

These may be welcome additions well worth paying for, so consider the whole picture, not just the final cost.

Speak to other owners

Word of mouth can be a great way to find quality products and services. This is particularly true for pet insurance providers as they're typically not as well known as companies that provide life insurance or car insurance policies.

So next time you're in the dog park or with friends or family, ask about their current pet insurance provider. Find out what they like and don't like about the company. Ask about other providers they may have worked with or want to work with in the future.

But don't just rely on other owners. Do your own research, check out online reviews and rating sites and consider speaking to your veterinarian. They help guide you toward a provider and a policy that's appropriate for your pet. This way, you can tailor any prospective plan to what you need now or will in the short term so you aren't stuck paying for protections you won't need.

Get a customized pet insurance quote here now to learn more.

The bottom line

The above list is not all-inclusive. There are multiple ways to get the best pet insurance and providers, often via cheap and discounted methods.

To pick the best pet insurance company for you, it's critical to first shop around for providers, getting quotes from at least three. It's also important to look at more than just the final price as some companies may offer services worth paying extra for. And don't be hesitant to speak to other owners and your current vet, who can give you valuable input about their pet insurance experiences.