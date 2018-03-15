Perry says he's not interested in Veterans Affairs Secretary job

Energy Secretary Rick Perry says he has no interest in becoming the secretary of the Department of Veterans Affairs, a position the White House is dropping hints might be open sooner rather than later.

Speaking after a Senate hearing, Perry said he's keeping his job and made a reference to reports as "fake news." Perry says he's energy secretary "until the foreseeable future — happily."

White House support for embattled VA Secretary David Shulkin is continuing to erode. Two administration officials tell The Associated Press that Shulkin's position is growing more precarious and that he could be out of a job within the week, but they caution that nothing has been finalized. The officials spoke on condition of anonymity to discuss a sensitive personnel matter.

Shulkin is a former Obama administration official and has faced several investigations over his travel and leadership of the department. A raft of blistering VA watchdog reports detailing mismanagement and spending waste has weakened his standing.