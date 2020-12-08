Watch Live: Pennsylvania officials hold COVID-19 briefing after dire warning about hospitals

Pennsylvania COVID-19 testing and tracing officials are holding a briefing Tuesday as the number of infections in the state jeopardizes hospitals. Governor Tom Wolf issued a desperate plea to Pennsylvanians on Monday to try and do more to stop the spread of virus. He said hospitals and the health care system are on the verge of not being able to take care of people.

Director of Testing and Contact Tracing Michael Huff and Special Assistant on Contact Tracing for the Department of Health, Lindsey Mauldin, are now hosting a virtual media briefing Tuesday to discuss COVID-19 efforts in Pennsylvania.

Pennsylvania officials hold COVID-19 briefing

What: Director of Testing and Contact Tracing, Michael Huff, and Special Assistant on Contact Tracing for the Department of Health, Lindsey Mauldin, host a virtual media briefing to discuss COVID-19 efforts in Pennsylvania.

Date: Tuesday, December 8, 2020

Tuesday, December 8, 2020 Time: 2 p.m. ET

2 p.m. ET Online stream: Live on CBSN Philly in the player above and on your mobile or streaming device

"If the worst happens, hospitals will not be able to treat all sick Pennsylvanians and will be forced to turn away people who need treatment," Governor Wolf warned on Monday, CBS Philly reports. "That means more Pennsylvanians will die."

"Crowded conditions and dwindling resources are a reality in hospitals all across the commonwealth and so are staffing shortages due to increased patient needs and medical workers who are falling ill themselves," Wolf said.

Joining the governor's briefing was Maureen Casey, a nurse from Hershey Health Center, who described an endless stream of patients.

"Like waves on a shore, it just keeps coming. Nurses go home, cry in the shower, cry in their car alone because of the desperation and exhaustion they feel," Casey said. "As a nurse, we just have one simple ask, please wear a mask. It's a simple thing but it gets the job done."

Officials say COVID-19 is spreading in all communities. According to contact tracing, these are the locations visited by people recently infected.

48% restaurants

29% other businesses

16% bars

13% salons/barbershops

12% gym/fitness center

State officials say they were hoping stepped-up mitigation efforts of reducing gathering sizes would slow the spread. It hasn't, and the governor is now pleading with citizens to be more careful so he isn't forced to issue new restrictions.

"We are continuing to look at the numbers and if we have to do more, we will," Wolf said. "We have to commit to protect one another until the vaccine becomes widely available."

Wolf wouldn't specify what additional measures were being considered if the numbers don't stabilize but he said they would be announced "very shortly."

