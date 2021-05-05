Peloton recalls treadmills after child's death and others report injuries

Peloton Interactive is recalling both its Tread+ and Tread treadmills following more than 70 incidents, including the death of one child and 29 others where users sustained injuries such as broken bones and cuts, the company and the U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission announced Wednesday.

The recalls come a month after the CPSC warned households with children and pets to immediately stop using Peloton Tread+ treadmills, and two months after Peloton cautioned people to keep children and pets away from its exercise equipment.

Peloton CEO John Foley apologized for not acting more quickly to recall the treadmills, as requested by the CPSC.

"The decision to recall both products was the right thing to do for Peloton's members and their families. I want to be clear, Peloton made a mistake in our initial response," Foley said in a statement. "We believe strongly in the future of at-home connected fitness and are committed to work with the CPSC to set new industry safety standards for treadmills."

Recalled Peloton Tread and Peloton Tread Plus Treadmills U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission

Peloton is best known for its stationary bikes, but introduced the treadmill about three years ago and now calls it the Tread+. It costs more than $4,200.

The two recalls come after the recent death of a six-year-old who was pulled under the rear of the treadmill, CPSC and Peloton said.

Peloton has received 72 reports of adult users, children, pets and various objects being pulled under the back of its treadmills. Of those, there were 29 reports of injuries to children such as second- and third-degree abrasions, broken bones, and lacerations, according to the recalls posted by the CPSC.

People who have purchased either treadmill should immediately stop using it and contact the company for a refund or a repair that Peloton is working on and expects to offer to users in coming weeks. The company has halted sales of the Tread+ as it works on hardware modifications.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.