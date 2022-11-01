Watch CBS News
Sen. Tom Cotton says U.S. needs to "get tough on crime" following Paul Pelosi attack

Arkansas Republican Sen. Tom Cotton said "we need to crack down" and "get tough on crime" in the U.S., following the attack last week on Paul Pelosi, the husband of House Speaker Nancy Pelosi.

"The answer to all of these crimes is to get tough on crime and throw the book at these criminals," Cotton said on "CBS Mornings."

He said "we should throw the book" at the assailant in the Pelosi attack. 

David Wayne DePape, 42, is accused of breaking into the Pelosi home in San Francisco last week and violently attacking Paul Pelosi, as well as intending to kidnap Nancy Pelosi and possibly break "her kneecaps," according to court documents.

Cotton raised unconfirmed claims regarding the suspect's immigration status. 

The senator also described the attack as a "terrible crime" and wished Paul Pelosi "the very best and a full recovery." 

The senator did not tie increasingly heated political rhetoric to violent crime. "The simplest way to stop crime like this is to get tough on crime. It's not to try to stop campaigning in the middle of a campaign, seven days before an election, on legitimate issue of public concern," Cotton said.

