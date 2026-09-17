Dr. Rachel Danis joins husband Patrick Clancy for 60 Minutes interview

This Sunday on 60 Minutes, hear from Patrick Clancy's wife, Dr. Rachel Danis, for the first time since her private life exploded into public view.

Patrick Clancy's marriage to Danis became a subject of fascination on social media as Lindsay Clancy stood trial for the 2023 killings of her children, 5-year-old Cora, 3-year-old Dawson and 8-month-old Callan.

Ross Douthat sat down with Patrick Clancy and Danis just weeks after Lindsay Clancy's case ended in a mistrial. Prosecutors in the case have yet to announce if they will seek a retrial.

Patrick Clancy talked about grief, mental health, and conspiracy theories that flooded social media since the trial.

And he reflected on his memories of his children, telling Douthat he still talks to his kids "all the time."

"What do you say?" Douthat asked.

"Help me. All the time," Clancy said.

Watch the interview on 60 Minutes on Sunday, Sept. 20 at 7 p.m. ET/PT on CBS and Paramount+. And sign up for the 60 Minutes newsletter to make sure you never miss a minute.