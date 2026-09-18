Patrick Clancy says "I think I did the best I could" at the time

During his ex-wife's murder trial, Patrick Clancy faced intense scrutiny online, with social media users often questioning his character. Now, as he reflects on the tragedy, Clancy says he believes he did the best he could with the information he had at the time.

"I think I did the best I could with what I had at the time, and I live with the outcome. I live with it every day, but I think I did the best I could," Clancy told correspondent Ross Douthat after being asked whether he feels angry with himself or like he failed in some way.

He and his wife, Dr. Rachel Danis, spoke with 60 Minutes after Lindsay Clancy's case ended in a mistrial.

Lindsay Clancy's defense team has argued that she was suffering from postpartum psychosis when she killed their three children, 5-year-old Cora, 3-year-old Dawson, and 8-month-old Callan in January 2023.

According to court records, Lindsay Clancy sought help from multiple providers in the months before the killings, was prescribed a long list of medications and spent several days receiving inpatient psychiatric care.

Watch more of the interview on 60 Minutes on Sunday, Sept. 20 at 7 p.m. ET/PT on CBS and Paramount+. And sign up for the 60 Minutes newsletter to make sure you never miss a minute.