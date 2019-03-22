Parkland shooting survivor Sydney Aiello takes her own life

On the day a gunman opened fire at , Sydney Aiello escaped with her life. However, the grief of losing 17 of her classmates and teachers, as well as the long-lasting effects of enduring such a traumatic event, weighed heavily on her. And this weekend, at the age of 19, Aiello took her own life.

Now, the Marjory Stoneman Douglas community is mourning yet another loss.

Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School graduate Sydney Aiello does yoga in the photo on her family's GoFundMe page, launched to raise funds for her memorial. GoFundMe

Sydney's mother, Cara Aiello, told CBS Miami that her daughter struggled with survivor's guilt and was diagnosed with post-traumatic stress disorder in the year following the tragedy. And while she reportedly never asked for help, she struggled to attend college classes because she was scared of being in a classroom.

Sydney was also a close friend of Meadow Pollack, one of the students who was shot and killed in the Parkland shooting. Meadow's father, Andrew, became one of the most visible of the Parkland victims' parents when he delivered a searing and emotional speech at the White House just a few days after the shooting, arguing for an increase in school safety rather than changes to America's gun laws.

CBS News journalists embedded with Andrew Pollack as part of the documentary "39 Days", which showcased the birth of a movement as many Parkland students turned their grief into action.

39 Days: A CBS News documentary

While the nation's attention turned to budding young activists like David Hogg and Emma Gonzalez, however, other Parkland survivors were suffering in silence. And the Aiello family's tragedy is an all too painful reminder that trauma effects teens deeply, often quietly, and for years.

Ryan Petty, whose daughter Alaina died in the shooting, told CBS Miami he worries that more traumatized Parkland teens will take their own lives. So, he has focused his grief and his efforts into suicide prevention.

"It breaks my heart that we've lost yet another student from Stoneman Douglas," Petty said. "My advice to parents is to ask questions, don't wait."

A little more than a year after this photo was taken, both are gone. In February, Meadow was killed in the Parkland shooting. This week, Sydney took her own life. Please consider donating to her family to help cover some of the funeral costs. https://t.co/qxeUeFLhx1 pic.twitter.com/xSnMPAU0bD — Kenneth Preston (@kennethrpreston) March 21, 2019

Beautiful Sydney with such a bright future was taken from us way too soon. My friend’s sister and someone dear to Meadow. Any help for the family to cover funeral expenses would be appreciated. Please RT and donate! https://t.co/3eg2Su4Jbv — Hunter Pollack (@PollackHunter) March 21, 2019

There is now a GoFundMe page to help Sydney Aiello's parents and brother pay for her memorial services.

"Sydney spent 19 years writing her story as a beloved daughter, sister and friend to many," the page reads. "She lit up every room she entered. She filled her days cheerleading, doing yoga, and brightening up the days of others. Sydney aspired to work in the medical field helping others in need. On March 17th, 2019 Sydney became the guardian angel to many. It was a privilege to have you in our lives. Sydney, we will miss you and always love you. May you find peace in His arms."