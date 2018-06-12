Hostage situation unfolding in Paris

Police swarmed a building in Paris on Tuesday, saying a man had taken two people hostage. A Paris police official told CBS News there was no immediate indication of a link to terrorism, however members of the force's elite serious crime unit, known as the BRI, were on the scene.

The police said they could not confirm whether the man was armed. They declined to provide more details.

Videos and images from the scene posted on social media show police officers outside a building in central Paris's Petites Ecuries street, near the rail hub Gare du Nord.

This is a developing story. Please refresh your browser for updates.