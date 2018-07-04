Parents of missing Hawaii-based Navy sailor Shaun Palmer get text from his phone

HONOLULU -- The parents of a U.S. Navy sailor who's been missing since Sunday got a text from his phone Tuesday, saying, "I'm alive and I love you," reports CBS Honolulu affiliate KGMB-TV.

That's according to Naval Criminal Investigative Service, which also said he still hasn't been found.

Shaun Palmer, based out of Marine Corps Base Hawaii, failed to report for duty Sunday.

His mother said he was last seen outside a bar in Waikiki following an apparent altercation.

The military filed a missing persons report with the Honolulu Police Department, but police said there were no suspicious circumstances surrounding his disappearance.

Palmer is a hospital corpsman assigned to 1st Battalion, 3rd Marine Regiment at Marine Corps Base Hawaii.