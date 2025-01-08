Images show Palisades Fire in Los Angeles, other California blazes

Firefighters are continuing to battle a series of wildfires that broke out Tuesday in Los Angeles County. Fueled by a windstorm, the blazes have so far engulfed thousands of acres of land, according to the California Department of Forestry and Fire Protection, or CalFire.

Stunning images emerging from areas affected by the particularly destructive Palisades Fire and Eaton Fire show the early extent of the damage, primarily in the affluent Los Angeles neighborhood Pacific Palisades and northern valley community Altadena.

Water is dropped on the advancing Palisades Fire by helicopter on Tuesday, Jan. 7, 2025. Ethan Swope / AP

Time-lapse satellite video published overnight by the Cooperative Institute for Research in the Atmosphere, a project between Colorado State University researchers and the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration, painted a harrowing picture from above.

"A dire situation is unfolding tonight as wildfires rage in Southern California," the institute wrote in a social media post. "Communities continue to be significantly impacted by the Palisades and Eaton Fires."

Communities continue to be significantly impacted by the Palisades and Eaton Fires. pic.twitter.com/75nPVo24l6 — CIRA (@CIRA_CSU) January 8, 2025

The blazes grew out of an explosive brush fire that spread across northwestern Los Angeles early Tuesday, fueled by powerful winds that tore through the region. At least 30,000 residents were forced to evacuate their homes in the Pacific Palisades, a coastal neighborhood between Santa Monica in western L.A. County and Malibu, because of the Palisades Fire, which was initially reported at 10:30 a.m. PT that morning.

A beachgoer walks along the coast as a dark plume of smoke emanating from the Pacific Palisades passes over the beach. Richard Vogel / AP

It had grown to at least 2,921 acres by Wednesday, with zero containment, CalFire said. The Los Angeles County Fire Department estimated that the Palisades Fire threatened more than 10,300 homes, and the number of structures already damaged or destroyed was still unclear.

The Palisades Fire burns a residence in the Pacific Palisades neighborhood of Los Angeles. Ethan Swope / AP

L.A. fire officials said they received reports of multiple burn victims within 24 hours of the blaze taking shape, and warned more people were at risk. Several major roadways in the county were jammed by heavy traffic as residents attempted to flee in their cars, prompting many to abandon their vehicles in the road and continue on foot.

A firefighter battles the Palisades Fire as it burns a structure in the Pacific Palisades. Ethan Swope / AP

The Eaton Fire broke out Tuesday night, in the hills above Altadena in northern L.A. County, farther inland than the Palisades. That blaze also prompted evacuation orders as the fire unfurled over at least 1,000 acres overnight, CalFire said.

The Eaton Fire destroys a structure in Altadena on Tuesday, Jan. 7, 2025. Ethan Swope / AP

Some additional evacuations got underway later Tuesday in the Sylmar neighborhood of Los Angeles, where a third fire, the Hurst Fire, broke out and quickly spread across hundreds of acres.

Another fire, the Woodley Fire, erupted Wednesday morning near the Sepulveda Basin Wildlife Reserve and Woodley Park. CalFire said strong winds were pushing this blaze south and it "poses a threat of crossing Burbank Boulevard."

The Palisades Fire ravages a neighborhood amid high winds. Ethan Swope / AP

California Gov. Gavin Newsom declared a state of emergency in response to the wildfires, warning Tuesday that "we're not out of the woods."

The Palisades Fire burns a Christmas tree inside a Pacific Palisades residence. Ethan Swope / AP

"This is a highly dangerous windstorm that's creating extreme fire risk," Newsom said in a statement. "We're already seeing the destructive impacts with this fire in Pacific Palisades that grew rapidly in a matter of minutes."