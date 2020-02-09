Oscars 2020: How to stream the Academy Awards online or watch on TV

The Oscars are on Sunday, and Todd Phillips' "Joker" has the most nominations with 11, including best picture. It's closely followed by Martin Scorsese's crime drama "The Irishman," Quentin Tarantino's "Once Upon a Time…in Hollywood" and Sam Mendes' World War I epic "1917," each of which earned 10 nominations.

Rounding out the best picture category: "Ford v Ferrari," "Jojo Rabbit," "Little Women," "Marriage Story" and "Parasite." Scarlett Johansson is a double nominee, earning a best actress nod for "Marriage Story" and best supporting actress for "Jojo Rabbit."

How to watch the Oscars

What : The 92nd Academy Awards

: The 92nd Academy Awards Date : Sunday, February 9, 2020

: Sunday, February 9, 2020 Time : 8 p.m. ET

: 8 p.m. ET Location : The Dolby Theatre at Hollywood & Highland Center in Los Angeles

: The Dolby Theatre at Hollywood & Highland Center in Los Angeles Online stream : The show will be streamed on such services as AT&T Now, Hulu and YouTube TV, and viewers with participating TV providers can watch the show on abc.com.

: The show will be streamed on such services as AT&T Now, Hulu and YouTube TV, and viewers with participating TV providers can watch the show on abc.com. On TV: ABC

For best actress, Johansson faces Cynthia Erivo for "Harriet," Saoirse Ronan for "Little Women," Charlize Theron for "Bombshell" and Renee Zellweger, who plays Judy Garland in "Judy." For best supporting actress, Johansson's up against Kathy Bates for "Richard Jewell," Johansson's "Marriage Story" co-star Laura Dern, Florence Pugh for "Little Women" and Margot Robbie for "Bombshell."

It's a crowded best actor field. Oscar winners with high-profile roles, including "The Irishman's" Robert De Niro and "Ford v Ferrari's" Christian Bale, did not make the cut.

Instead, the nominations went to Antonio Banderas for "Pain and Glory," Leonardo DiCaprio for "Once Upon a Time…in Hollywood," Adam Driver in "Marriage Story," Joaquin Phoenix for "Joker" and Jonathan Pryce for "The Two Popes." For best supporting actor, the nominees are Tom Hanks for "A Beautiful Day in the Neighborhood," Anthony Hopkins for "The Two Popes," Al Pacino for "The Irishman," Pacino's co-star Joe Pesci and Brad Pitt for "Once Upon a Time…in Hollywood."

Critically acclaimed performances by Jennifer Lopez, Eddie Murphy and Adam Sandler were also ignored. All the nominees for best director are men, despite women making gains behind the camera last year.

"Little Women's" Greta Gerwig, who was nominated for best director two years ago for "Lady Bird," was shut out of the category this year, but she received a nomination for best adapted screenplay.

Alex Sundby contributed reporting.