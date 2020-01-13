"Joker" nominated for 11 Oscars; "Irishman," "Once Upon a Time…in Hollywood" and "1917" each get 10 nods

New Library of Congress ambassador named

Author Jason Reynolds was named the Library of Congress’ newest national ambassador for young people’s literature on “CBS This Morning.” The two-year position aims to raise the nation’s appreciation of youth literature, as it relates to literacy, education and the development and betterment of lives. Reynolds is a best-selling and award-winning author and poet whose work includes “Patina” and “As Brave As You.” He and the Librarian of Congress, Carla Hayden, join “CBS This Morning.”