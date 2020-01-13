"Joker" nominated for 11 Oscars; "Irishman," "Once Upon a Time…in Hollywood" and "1917" each get 10 nods
"Joker" was nominated for 11 Academy Awards on Monday, the most of any of last year's films. The origin story for Batman's famous foe was closely followed by "The Irishman," "Once Upon a Time…in Hollywood" and "1917," with each movie receiving 10 Oscar nominations.
"Joker" star Joaquin Phoenix was nominated for best actor. At last week's Golden Globes, he took home the award for best actor in a drama.
Like the Golden Globes, the nominees for best director were all men. All the Oscar nominees are listed below by category.
Best picture
- "Ford v Ferrari"
- "The Irishman"
- "Jojo Rabbit"
- "Joker"
- "Little Women"
- "Marriage Story"
- "1917"
- "Once Upon a Time…in Hollywood"
- "Parasite"
Best director
- Martin Scorsese, "The Irishman"
- Todd Phillips, "Joker"
- Sam Mendes, "1917"
- Quentin Tarantino, "Once Upon a Time…in Hollywood"
- Bong Joon Ho, "Parasite"
Best actress
- Cynthia Erivo, "Harriet"
- Scarlett Johansson, "Marriage Story"
- Saoirse Ronan, "Little Women"
- Charlize Theron, "Bombshell"
- Renee Zellweger, "Judy"
Best actor
- Antonio Banderas, "Pain and Glory"
- Leonardo DiCaprio, "Once Upon a Time…in Hollywood"
- Adam Driver, "Marriage Story"
- Joaquin Phoenix, "Joker"
- Jonathan Pryce, "The Two Popes"
Best supporting actress
- Kathy Bates, "Richard Jewell"
- Laura Dern, "Marriage Story"
- Scarlett Johansson, "Jojo Rabbit"
- Florence Pugh, "Little Women"
- Margot Robbie, "Bombshell"
Best supporting actor
- Tom Hanks, "A Beautiful Day in the Neighborhood"
- Anthony Hopkins, "The Two Popes"
- Al Pacino, "The Irishman"
- Joe Pesci, "The Irishman"
- Brad Pitt, "Once Upon a Time…in Hollywood"
Original screenplay
- Rian Johnson, "Knives Out"
- Noah Baumbach, "Marriage Story"
- Sam Mendes, Krysty Wilson-Cairns, "1917"
- Quentin Tarantino, "Once Upon a Time…in Hollywood"
- Bong Joon Ho, Han Jin Won, "Parasite"
Adapted screenplay
- Greta Gerwig, "Little Women"
- Anthony McCarten, "The Two Popes"
- Todd Phillips, Scott Silver, "Joker"
- Taika Waititi, "Jojo Rabbit"
- Steven Zaillian, "The Irishman"
Live action short film
- "Brotherhood"
- "Nefta Football Club"
- "The Neighbors' Window"
- "Saria"
- "A Sister"
Best animated film
- "How to Train Your Dragon: The Hidden World"
- "I Lost My Body"
- "Klaus"
- "Missing Link"
- "Toy Story 4"
Makeup and hairstyling
- "Bombshell"
- "Joker"
- "Judy"
- "Maleficent: Mistress of Evil"
- "1917"
Visual effects
- "Avengers: Endgame"
- "The Irishman"
- "The Lion King"
- "1917"
- "Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker"
Cinematography
- Rodrigo Prieto, "The Irishman"
- Lawrence Sher, "Joker"
- Jarin Blaschke, "The Lighthouse"
- Roger Deakins, "1917"
- Robert Richardson, "Once Upon a Time…in Hollywood"
Film editing
- "Ford v Ferrari"
- "The Irishman"
- "Jojo Rabbit"
- "Joker"
- "Parasite"
Production design
- "The Irishman"
- "Jojo Rabbit"
- "1917"
- "Once Upon a Time…in Hollywood"
- "Parasite"
International feature film
- "Corpus Christi" (Poland)
- "Honeyland" (North Macedonia)
- "Les Misérables" (France)
- "Pain and Glory" (Spain)
- "Parasite" (South Korea)
Documentary short
- "In the Absence"
- "Learning to Skateboard in a Warzone (If You're a Girl)"
- "Life Overtakes Me"
- "St. Louis Superman"
- "Walk Run Cha-Cha"
Original song
- "I Can't Let You Throw Yourself Away" from "Toy Story 4"
- "(I'm Gonna) Love Me Again" from "Rocketman"
- "I'm Standing With You" from "Breakthrough"
- "Into The Unknown" from "Frozen II"
- "Stand Up" from "Harriet"
Documentary feature
- "American Factory"
- "The Cave"
- "The Edge of Democracy"
- "For Sama"
- "Honeyland"
Animated short film
- "Dcera (Daughter)"
- "Hair Love"
- "Kitbull"
- "Memorable"
- "Sister"
Original score
- "Joker"
- "Little Women"
- "Marriage Story"
- "1917"
- "Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker"
Sound editing
- "Ford v Ferrari"
- "1917"
- "Joker"
- "Once Upon a Time…in Hollywood"
- "Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker"
Sound mixing
- "Ad Astra"
- "Ford v Ferrari"
- "Joker"
- "1917"
- "Once Upon a Time…in Hollywood"
Costume design
- "The Irishman"
- "Jojo Rabbit"
- "Joker"
- "Little Women"
- "Once Upon a Time…in Hollywood"
Oscars will be without a host for second consecutive year
For the second consecutive year, the Academy Awards ceremony will not have a TV host. The broadcast will focus on "huge entertainment value, big musical numbers, big comedy and star power," according to ABC, the television network airing the award show.
"Let me confirm it now, together with the academy, that there will be no traditional host this year," ABC Entertainment president Karey Burke announced at the Television Critics Association's winter press tour on Wednesday.
When asked why the academy decided to go hostless again, Burke noted that the nominees will carry the show. "We expect that we're going to have a very commercial set of nominations, and a lot of incredible elements have come together that make us think we are going to have a very entertaining show again," said Burke, according to Entertainment Tonight.
Oscars ceremony airing earlier in February than usual
Awards season will be two weeks shorter this year. In 2018, the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences moved up the 2020 Oscars broadcast from February 23 to February 9.
The change was made after the ratings for the 2018 broadcast hit an all-time low. The earlier date was announced at the same time as the creation of the "popular film" category that the academy later said it wouldn't use after it was met with criticism.
Last June, the academy said the Oscars will air on the last Sunday of February in 2021 and 2022 so it wouldn't conflict with the Super Bowl, Presidents Day weekend or the 2022 Winter Olympics.