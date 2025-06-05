Oscar Pistorius, former Olympian convicted of girlfriend Reeva Steenkamp's murder, returns to racing

Johannesburg — South African former Olympic and paralympic runner Oscar Pistorius has competed in his first race 12 years after murdering his girlfriend Reeva Steenkamp. Pistorius, a double leg amputee who has been free on parole since January 2024, competed in an Ironman triathlon in Durban over the weekend.

Official results show he clocked a time of 5:56:39, coming in 555th of all participants but taking a third-place medal in the physically challenged category.

The grueling Isuzu IRONMAN 70.3 race consisted of a 1.24-mile swim, 55.9-mile bike ride and 13-mile run.

South African former Olympic and Paralympic athlete Oscar Pistorius competes in a triathlon event, 12 years after murdering his girlfriend and a year after his release on parole, in the coastal city of Durban, South Africa, June 1, 2025. Michael Fragoeiro/REUTERS

Dubbed "Blade Runner" for his carbon fiber prosthetic legs, Pistorius, now 38, was once the darling of the athletic world, competing in both the Olympics and Paralympics as well as touring the U.S. and appearing on many major talk shows.

In August 2012, he became the first double-amputee to compete at the Olympics in London, where he made it to the 400-meter semifinal against fully abled athletes.

But the adoration and media attention turned abruptly to global shock on Valentine's Day 2013 when his girlfriend, 29-year-old model Reeva Steenkamp, was fatally shot multiple times through the locked bathroom door at Pistorius' home in a gated community in Pretoria.

Pistorius testified during his highly publicized and televised court case that he had mistaken Steenkamp for a burglar. Three of his four shots hit Steenkamp.

He was convicted of murder and eventually sentenced to 13 years and 5 months in prison. He spent nine years behind bars in Pretoria before his release, and he will remain on parole until 2029.

Conrad Dormhel, a lawyer for Pistorius, confirmed to the Reuters news agency that his client had participated in the race.

Pistorius has lived at his uncle's home in Pretoria since his release.