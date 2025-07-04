What's open and closed on July 4, 2025? See which stores and other businesses are operating today.

Tens of millions of Americans are traveling for the Fourth of July. Here's what to expect.

July 4th is here, with millions of Americans expected to gather at fireworks shows, barbecues and the beach for the nation's annual Independence Day celebration.

Banks and post offices will be closed, but many grocery stores and retailers plan to remain open for anyone needing to do some last-minute shopping. Read on to see which stores are open and closed on July 4, 2025.

Is Walmart open on July 4?

Walmart stores across the U.S. will be open during their regular business hours, from 6 a.m. to 11 p.m. local time, according to a company spokesperson.

Is Costco open on July 4?

Costco will close Friday, as the discount store usually does for most major holidays.

Are grocery stores open on July 4?

Yes, several major grocery stores will remain open, although some have more limited hours. ALDI, Food Lion, Kroger, Stop & Shop, Wegmans and Whole Foods will all be open.

Is Trader Joe's open on July 4?

All Trader Joe's stores will be open until 5 p.m. on Friday, according to the store's website.

Are banks open on July 4?

Major banks are all closed for the 4th of July holiday.

Are U.S. post offices open on July 4?

No, the postal service will not be operating on Independence Day.

Is the stock market open on July 4?

U.S. markets are closed, with trading set to resume Monday, July 7.

What fast-food chains and restaurants are open on July 4?

Make sure to check local business hours, as they may vary depending on location.

Applebee's

Arby's

Bahama Breeze

Buffalo Wild Wings

The Capital Grille

Chick-fil-A

Dunkin'

IHOP

KFC

LongHorn Steakhouse

McDonald's

Olive Garden

Starbucks

Sonic

Taco Bell

TGI Fridays

Wendy's

Yard House

What other stores are open on July 4?

CVS

Dollar General

Macy's

Walgreens

Which stores have limited hours?

ALDI

Home Depot (closes at 8 p.m.)

HomeGoods, Homesense, Marshalls, Sierra and TJ Maxx (close at 8 p.m.)

IKEA (closes at 6 p.m.)

Kohl's (closes at 7 p.m.)

Lowe's (closes at 8 p.m.)

Michael's (closes at 6 p.m.)

Petco (closes at 8 p.m.)

Whole Foods Market (closes at 6 p.m.)