One dead, dozens hurt when bus carrying community college baseball team crashes in Iowa

A community college bus carrying the school's baseball team crashed and overturned in a ditch in rural Iowa on Wednesday, authorities said, killing one person and injuring all the other 32 occupants.

The 11 a.m. crash involved the Iowa Lakes Community College bus and no other vehicles, the Iowa State Patrol said in a statement. It occurred on a highway near Twin Lakes, about 110 miles northwest of Des Moines.

The name of the deceased victim was not immediately released. Iowa State Patrol Trooper Paul Gardner confirmed to CBS News that the other 32 occupants aboard the bus were hurt.



Three people were airlifted to trauma hospitals in Des Moines, said Bruce Musgrave, director of Calhoun County Emergency Medical Services, and others were taken by ambulance to four hospitals in the area.

KTIV-TV reported that the college's baseball team was on board.

Iowa State Patrol is investigating.