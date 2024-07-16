Shooting attack at Oman mosque leaves 6 people dead, dozens wounded

Dubai, United Arab Emirates — A shooting attack late Monday at a mosque in Oman left at least six people dead and others wounded, the country's state-run news agency said Tuesday. Two Pakistanis were among the dead, according to their country's government.

The Royal Oman Police said in a statement posted online that the shooting happened in the Wadi Kabir neighborhood of Muscat, the Omani capital.

According to the Omani News Agency, three gunmen were killed by police officers after they opened fire at the mosque, killing five civilians and on one of the responding officers. The agency said 28 others, of different nationalities, including other first responders, were wounded in the attack.

The police did not provide any information on a suspected motive or whether the three gunmen were believed to have belonged to any criminal or terrorist group.

A screengrab from video obtained and verified by the Reuters news agency shows people running during a shooting at the Imam Bargah Ali bin Abu Talib mosque in Wadi Kabir, Muscat, Oman, July 15, 2024. Obtained by Reuters

Pakistan's embassy in Muscat confirmed that two Pakistani nationals were among those killed in the shooting.

"Pakistan strongly condemns that dastardly terrorist attack on Imam Bargah Ali bin Abu Talib in Wadi Kabir in Muscat, Oman, that resulted in multiple casualties including the death of two Pakistanis," Pakistan's Ministry of Foreign Affairs said in a statement.

Oman is on the eastern edge of the Arabian Peninsula. Such violence is rare in the sultanate.

The U.S. Embassy in Oman issued a warning for Americans to "stay away from the area" and canceled all visa appointments for Tuesday at the embassy.

