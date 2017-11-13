Officials: Woman jumped from moving car to escape MS-13 member who stabbed her

FORT COLLINS, Colo. -- Officials in Colorado say they've arrested an MS-13 gang member who went on the run after allegedly stabbing a woman in the neck and attempting to kidnap her.

Angel Ramos, 36, was taken into custody Friday in Fort Collins, reports CBS Denver. He had been sought by the Morgan County Sheriff's Office for the Nov. 4 incident near Hillrose, about 100 miles to the east.

Ramos allegedly stabbed a Fort Morgan woman in the neck with a screwdriver at a home in what investigators described as domestic violence. He allegedly then attempted to kidnap the woman, and she jumped from his moving vehicle to escape, according to the sheriff's office.

The car ran over the victim's leg when she landed on the ground, investigators say. Ramos allegedly tried to put her into the trunk of his car before fleeing.

A search of Ramos' residence reportedly uncovered falsified documents with several names. Homeland Security Investigations/Immigration and Customs Enforcement agents say he is an undocumented immigrant and a member of the notoriously violent MS-13 gang. Ramos is also reportedly wanted for a homicide in El Salvador.

He was tracked by U.S. Marshals Friday to Fort Collins where local and federal authorities took him into custody without incident.

Ramos is reportedly charged with criminal attempt of murder in the first degree, assault in the second degree, menacing with a deadly weapon, second degree kidnapping, domestic violence and criminal impersonation. He is being held in the Larimer County Jail until he can be transported to Fort Morgan for court proceedings.

The victim's condition is unknown, reports KMGH-TV.