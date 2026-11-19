Washington — Groups of newly elected Democratic members of the House of Representatives rushed to board buses outside the Capitol on Wednesday bound for a meeting with a "special guest."

When they arrived at their destination, they learned the guest was none other than former President Barack Obama.

"I did not know who the special guest was, but I knew it was going to be someone special," Representative-Elect Johnny Garcia, of Texas, told CBS News. "And then obviously we get here, and we get to see it's President Obama!"

The meeting was arranged by House Democratic Leader Hakeem Jeffries, fresh off his nomination to become the next House speaker. If elected in January, he would make history as the first African American to serve in the role.

Former President Barack Obama and presumptive House Speaker Hakeem Jeffries at a suprise meeting with newly-elected House Democrats in Washington on Nov. 18, 2026. Jaala Brown / CBS News

"We're excited about the opportunities that are in front of us to deliver big, meaningful bold progress to the American people," Jeffries said as he introduced Obama to cheers and chants of "four more years."

"I believe in the Constitution, people," Obama quipped.

The former President engaged in a broad discussion, moderated by Jeffries, about the challenges and opportunities of the next Congress. Obama addressed practical matters, like having robust constituent services, and bigger picture policy goals such as lowering costs, making health care more affordable, and creating accessible housing, his office said. He also told the freshman class he was deeply proud of them, and encouraged them to stay connected to their communities.

Representative-Elect Dr. Patty Garcia said the former president answered a "mix of questions" from new members including his advice to them, his message after this month's election victories, what the party can build on and immigration.

Garcia first met Obama when he was a senator and she was a student at the University of Illinois. The incoming congresswoman said the event with the former president was a "full circle" moment as she prepares to represent a Chicago-area district.

"I think being able to see him in different roles, and you know, very encouraging message, of you know, 'You all represent different constituencies, very diverse, and at the end of the day, you need to kind of find a common ground that can help deliver for everyone as much as possible and make an impact,'" Garcia said.

Texas Representative-Elect Katy Padilla Stout worked for the Obama administration as an intern at the Department of Education.

"I think it was just the pep talk everyone needed to come hear and remind us why we're here, who sent us here, and the importance of the work that we have here to do," Padilla Stout said.

Since leaving office, the former president has "worked to lift up a new generation of leaders and relishes his role transitioning from player to coach," according to a source familiar with his thinking. He often counsels candidates and new members and welcomes opportunities to serve as a sounding board for those entering public service.

"He said, you know, he thinks everyone who plays a part in American history, it's like a relay and you're always, you know, passing it off to the next generation," Padilla Stout said. "He did denote that like half the people that came through were like, 'You're the first person I voted for!' ... He was like, 'It just makes me really proud to know that we planted those seeds and they're coming to fruition."

New York Representative-Elect Claire Valdez said Obama offered a unifying message even as the party faces divisions over its leadership. The Democratic Socialist was one of 11 members who voted against Jeffries for speaker but noted "we're in ongoing negotiations and continuing to have meetings with him."

"What is unifying for our freshman class is taking money out of politics, taking on corruption, taking on corporate greed, and really fighting for an economy that works for working people," Valdez told CBS News. "And I think that's something that's really unifying from people who are from, you know, Montana to Tennessee to Texas to New York."

She said the former President shook "every single incoming member's hand" calling it a "beautiful" gesture.

As Michigan's Christina Hines exited the event, she described it in one word.

"Life-changing."