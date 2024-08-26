Oasis reunion? Liam and Noel Gallagher tease Britpop fans with strong hints they could soon bury the hatchet

Noel Gallagher discusses his music career and what he's been up to throughout the pandemic

London — Fans of British rock band Oasis buzzed with anticipation Monday as Liam and Noel Gallagher teased that they could be returning to the stage together, 15 years after the band's last performance.

The Britpop band — which spectacularly broke up in 2009 after rising to fame with hit songs "Wonderwall", "Don't Look Back In Anger" and "Champagne Supernova" — could play a series of gigs in London and Manchester next summer according to industry insiders cited by the Sunday Times newspaper.

Rumours included 10 dates being booked at London's Wembley Stadium and a possible headline slot at Glastonbury festival as the brothers reportedly thawed their decade-long feud.

At midnight on Monday, both brothers and the official Oasis account hinted on X that an announcement would be made on Tuesday (August 27) at 8 a.m. (3 a.m. Eastern), posting the same clip with the date and time flickering in the style of the Oasis logo.

Members of British rock band Oasis - (from left) rhythm guitarist Gem Archer, lead guitarist Noel Gallagher, bass guitarist Andy Bell and lead vocalist Liam Gallagher - pose during a news conference in Hong Kong, Feb. 25, 2006. Paul Yeung/REUTERS

The clip teasing the announcement was also shown on screens at the end of Liam's Sunday gig at the Reading music festival, part of the younger brother's "Definitely Maybe" tour.

Liam also replied to a link of the Sunday Times article posted on X with "See you down the front", and in another post on X said, "I never did like that word FORMER".

Formed in 1991 in Manchester, Oasis was credited with reviving Britpop music, keeping fans riveted with the public fights between Liam and Noel and their chart-rivalry with the London-based group Blur.

Sibling tensions came to a head during a spat in Paris during the Rock en Seine festival in 2009, when Liam broke one of Noel's guitars.

The brothers have not played together since the acrimonious split, but both still regularly play their old band's hits to sold-out crowds.

Until now, they had largely communicated in public through taking swipes at each other on social media.

If true, the reunion would take place 30 years after Oasis's 1995 album "(What's the Story) Morning Glory?", which received international critical and commercial acclaim.

The brothers have teased at a reconciliation before, with Noel last year saying "never say never" about a reunion.

Asked by CBS News' Anthony Mason during an interview in 2017 whether he could have made his career in music without the catapult start provided by Oasis and his brother, Noel didn't hesitate:

"No chance," he said. "No way. I wouldn't have gotten anywhere without him, and he wouldn't have gotten anywhere without me. It was as simple as that."