Oasis reunion hopes appear dashed after Noel Gallagher doesn't respond to Liam's tweet

Liam Gallagher is at it again after appearing to extend an olive branch to his brother, Noel Gallagher. The singer told his brother he forgave him and said he wanted Oasis to reunite, but when Noel did not respond on Twitter, Liam wrote, "I'll take that as a NO then as you were x LG."

The tweet came just a day after Liam tweeted at his brother on Thursday, "Earth to noel listen up rkid I hear your doing gigs where people can't drink alcohol now that's the BeZarist thing you've done yet I forgive you now let's get the BIG O back together and stop f**king about the drinks are on me LG x."

The brothers have had a dysfunctional relationship from the start. Last year, Noel told Anthony Mason on "CBS Sunday Morning" that their contentious relationship also fueled their success.

"I think that was the strength of the band, was my songs and his thing, whatever that thing is," he said. "So 99.9 percent of the population see him as one thing, I see him as another, because I'm his brother." He continued and explained how he sees Liam: "A f***ing pain in the ass! A pain in the ass."

Noel said of quitting Oasis in 2009, "I know that annoys people, fans in particular. But it's not about them. And if anybody doubts my resolve, then I pity them. I pity them." He added that he does not talk to his brother and said that their relationship is beyond repair.

Last June, Liam berated his brother for skipping out on the One Love Manchester concert.

He tweeted an apology on behalf of his brother and said, "id like to apologise for my brothers absence last night very disappointed."

Then he wrote an even more pointed criticism of his brother and tweeted, "Noels out of the f**king country weren't we all love get on a f***ing plane and play your tunes for the kids you sad f***."



