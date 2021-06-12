Noel Gallagher discusses his music career and what he's been up to throughout the pandemic Noel Gallagher is best known as the co-founder of "Oasis," one of the best-selling rock bands of all time. After the group disbanded in 2009, Gallagher launched a solo career and formed another group "High Flying Birds," and this month, he celebrates the release of a new studio album. The English singer looks back at the first 10 years of his solo career and discusses how he's kept busy during the pandemic.