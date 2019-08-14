NYPD officer dies from apparent self-inflicted gunshot wound in ninth officer suicide this year

A New York Police Department officer died Wednesday from an apparent self-inflicted gunshot wound to the head, police said. The officer's death marks the apparent NYPD suicide this year.

The officer was found inside his home in Queens and taken to a local hospital, where he was pronounced dead, CBS New York reports.

The officer's name was released. The New York Times reported he was a 25-year veteran of the force.

This report comes just one day after NYPD officer died of an apparent suicide.

"To anyone who may be struggling, know that there is support available," the NYPD said in a tweet. "Behind each of these resources are people that care about your well-being."

The deaths are part of a disturbing trend nationwide. In 2018, at least 167 officers died by suicide — 9 percent more than the number who died in the line of duty, according to Massachusetts nonprofit Blue Help.

According to one study, cops are 30 percent more likely to kill themselves than the general public.