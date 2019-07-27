NYPD officer found dead in possible fifth suicide since June

A New York Police Department officer was found dead Saturday in a possible suicide on Staten Island, police said. The officer's death marks the fifth apparent suicide of a member of the NYPD since June, including a respected chief and an experienced detective.

The NYPD Sergeants Benevolent Association tweeted that a sergeant had committed suicide today. A spokesperson for the organization identified the sergeant as a single man.

Once again terrible news. Tonight the NYPD lost a sergeant to suicide. We ask that everyone pray for his family, friends and Co-workers. The NYPD continues to go through a difficult time. We know you won’t call the Dept if you need help please call the SBA please! 🙏➕👮‍♀️🇺🇸 pic.twitter.com/e473M5MuWK — SBA (@SBANYPD) July 27, 2019

The deaths are part of a disturbing trend nationwide. In 2018, at least 167 officers died by suicide — 9 percent more than the number who died in the line of duty, according to Massachusetts nonprofit Blue Help.

According to one study, cops are 30 percent more likely to kill themselves than the general public.