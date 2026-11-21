The Kansas City Current made history Saturday, capturing their first NWSL Championship title in a thrilling 2-1 victory over the Washington Spirit in front of a D.C. crowd.

The first half was physical, with fouls traded back and forth. Despite having less possession, Kansas City posed the greater offensive threat. The Spirit, meanwhile, struggled to capitalize on their time with the ball and recorded no shots on target.

Kansas City's Vanessa DiBernardo broke the deadlock in the 54th minute, sending a corner kick into the goal. Kansas City's Debinha scored in the 97th minute of stoppage time to expand the lead.

Haley Hopkins #13 of the Kansas City Current dribbles during a game between the Washington Spirit and the Kansas City Current at Audi Field on Nov. 21, 2026, in Washington, D.C. Roger Wimmer/Getty Images

The Spirit's Trinity Rodman pulled one back for D.C. in the 98th minute, but it was too little too late.

Founded as an expansion team in 2021, it was the Current's second championship game in franchise history. The Current's championship hopes came to a stunning end in 2025 when the last-seeded Gotham FC pulled off a quarterfinal upset.

The Spirit found themselves in an all-too-familiar position Saturday night: on the losing end of a one-goal game in their third straight NWSL Championship appearance. They lost to Orlando Pride in 2024 and Gotham FC in 2025.