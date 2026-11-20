Women's professional sports have been on a winning streak for years — from triumphs on the world's biggest stages to securing equal pay and salaries off the field.

The next frontier in growing women's soccer in the U.S. is where the players train and play their games.

Only the Kansas City Current — who are playing in the NWSL Championship against the Washington Spirit on Saturday — have their own home stadium, CPKC Stadium, in Kansas City, Missouri.

"To see how far it has come, I'm grateful," Current captain Lo'eau LaBonta told "CBS Mornings." "But now at Kansas City we are pushing the limits, setting the standard. We want people to catch up."

The other 15 teams in the league lease or share existing stadiums, which means the "home" team generally uses the "away" locker room, its championship banners aren't on display, and other events may take priority over their matches.

"When you come in, it doesn't feel like a Spirit home game," Kim Stone, CEO of the Washington Spirit, told "CBS Mornings." "You're renting and it looks like it."

She added: "When you give women the best environments, when you give them the best training, when you give them the best coaches, you get the best product on the field."

The Washington Spirit are the "home team" in Saturday's NWSL Championship match. The game will be played at Audi Field, the home of MLS team D.C. United, with more than 20,000 fans expected to pack the stadium.

Kickoff is set for 8 p.m. ET Saturday, Nov. 21, on CBS and streaming on Paramount+.

"They are the best in the world"

NWSL Commissioner Jessica Berman says the fans have been one of the biggest drivers for the league's growth over the past five years.

"If you look at women's sports over the past few years, the thing that has changed is that people are buying tickets. People are watching on TV and that is actually creating a business for us to grow," she told "CBS Mornings." "It is also the players, and they are the best in the world."

"When people are excited about soccer, like they were after the men's World Cup this summer, they now realize that they can watch the best soccer in the world — it happens to be women, but the best soccer in the world — in the NWSL," she added.

Bayley Feist and Izzy Rodriguez of the Kansas City Current talk to Jessica Berman, NWSL commissioner, during the 2026 NWSL Championship Week Media Day. Elsa/NWSL via Getty Images

When asked if the league should focus on building the current fan bases or expanding the league itself, Berman said: "Both matter."

"One of the things that we're so excited about from this past season is that our growth and our average attendance, which is now over 11,000 across all of our markets, is actually coming from the base of the league," she said. "So, it is not just the records we are breaking, like we did in Denver with 63,000 fans, but consistently, week over week, we are actually raising the bar."

She said it is also important to expand the league to new markets across the country, to make sure "more people get an opportunity to experience our game in their local community."

Men in Blazers Media Network CEO Roger Bennett told "CBS Mornings" on Friday that the NWSL Championship and the buzz around it exemplify the league's growth over the last 14 seasons.

"We are living in an incredible time," he said. "I have come to the NWSL Championship for the past seven years and … the thing is growing. This NWSL Championship used to be a day; now it is five days, an extravaganza. Brands are coming in. There's a commercial investment."

He continued: "You've got these incredible teams with incredible owners who are investing deeply — just superheroes, really. ... We are on the cusp of a new era."

NWSL to crown new champs

The NWSL Championship title match on Saturday features two teams who are salivating at the chance to raise the trophy.

The Current, who were the runners-up in 2022, are in pursuit of their first championship, while the Spirit are chasing their second franchise title. They last won in 2021 when they beat the Chicago Red Stars, 2-1.

This will be the third year in a row for the Spirit in the championship match. They lost to Orlando Pride in 2024 and Gotham FC in 2025.

"I think it is going to be tight; hopefully there's a bunch of goals," U.S. Soccer legend Megan Rapinoe told "CBS Mornings" on Friday.

The 2026 NWSL Championship between the Washington Spirit and Kansas City Current at Audi Field in Washington, D.C., airs Saturday, Nov. 21, at 8 p.m. ET on CBS and streams on Paramount+.