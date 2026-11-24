Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang still holds a security clearance, multiple sources familiar with the matter told CBS News.

Huang has drawn weeks of scrutiny, following reports that he had an affair with a businesswoman and alleged Chinese intelligence asset whose company is suspected of transferring advanced Nvidia chips to China. Huang resigned as Nvidia's chief executive two weeks ago, but the company's board reinstated him on Monday following direct appeals from President Trump, who said he offered the board an "assurance" that Huang did not pose a national security threat.

Revoking Huang's clearance was discussed, sources said.

Huang never received a defensive security briefing from the administration after he was alerted about businesswoman Alice Huang's alleged ties to China, a source directly familiar with the matter said. Such briefings, also called counterintelligence briefings, help people with a U.S. government security clearance recognize threats.

It is not uncommon for executives at tech companies that do classified federal work to have security clearances.

Earlier Tuesday, Attorney General Todd Blanche told reporters he wasn't sure whether Huang still held a security clearance. He did not offer any specific findings on Huang, and didn't say whether federal investigators interviewed Huang or examined his relationship with an alleged spy.

Blanche said the government relies on a "collective consensus" among federal agencies to assess national security risks and determine whether somebody is able to access sensitive government information.

An Nvidia spokesperson declined to comment on Huang's clearance.

In an interview on CNBC Monday, Mr. Trump broadly defended Huang, saying a "very thorough investigation" found he "did nothing wrong," aside from "bad judgment having to do with somewhat unrelated incidents."

Asked what Blanche had told him about the situation, Mr. Trump said: "They did a pretty good investigation, and they felt that he himself was exonerated."

The Justice Department has overseen a criminal investigation into Megaspeed, after the Commerce Department looked into whether Megaspeed had violated export control rules, both agencies confirmed last week. The status of that probe is unclear.

Asked whether the Justice Department investigated Jensen Huang before Mr. Trump assured Nvidia's board that he had not engaged in wrongdoing, Blanche said he would have informed the president if the department had evidence Huang had committed a crime.

"To the extent that that Department of Justice had information that he was committing crimes or something like this … that's something that I would have certainly told the president had it been true," Blanche said.

Pressed on how the department could rule out potential criminal liability while export-control investigations remained ongoing, Blanche said he could not predict whether future investigations might produce different findings.

"I can't predict the future," Blanche said.

Blanche also described Nvidia as "a good corporate citizen," saying he had no reason to suggest the company was obstructing a federal investigation.

Asked whether Huang's reported relationship with someone allegedly connected to Chinese intelligence presented a national security risk, Blanche said officials must rely on actual intelligence assessments rather than news accounts.

"I don't deal in leaks or in the public reporting that's in some newspaper," Blanche said. "We have to deal with actual facts and what the intelligence community has actually said, which is not something that we should be sharing with the media. And so my personal view of that question is completely irrelevant."