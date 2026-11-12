Jensen Huang's exit rocks Nvidia and creates openings for rivals

The abrupt resignation of Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang raises questions about the strategic direction of the world's most important chipmaker and opens the door to competitors at a pivotal moment for the growing artificial intelligence business, according to technology industry experts.

"He has really created the AI revolution," Yorkville Ives and Co. tech analyst Dan Ives told CBS News. "There is no way to sugarcoat it. It's a gut punch to the industry that had so much confidence in and praise for him."

Huang resigned as CEO of Nvidia effective immediately following a scandal involving an alleged spy, the company's board of directors announced Thursday. Nvidia on Thursday appointed Chief Financial Officer Colette Kress as its interim CEO, as the company launches a search for a permanent chief executive.

Yet Huang's long-range strategic vision, unique qualities as a leader and deep connections in the tech world will be hard to replace, Ives emphasized. "The biggest fear of any competitors, as well as China, is Jensen," he said. "You take him out, and it levels the playing field for domestic chipmakers and other players globally."

What does Huang's departure mean for Nvidia?

Nvidia controls roughly 90% of the market for graphics processing units, critical components for training and deploying AI models. That dominance will not suddenly evaporate because Huang is no longer at the helm, with the company's product development roadmap already anchored to a new family of chips and strong global demand for its tech, according to Ives.

"They are roughly 2-3 years ahead of the nearest competitor, and the demand trajectory the next few years is not changing because Jensen is gone," he told investors in a research note, describing Nvidia as the "clear leader in GPU chips for the AI revolution."

Cody Acree, an equity research analyst at StoneX, said the business and operational impact of Huang's ouster on Nvidia is likely to be limited over the next year or two. "Everything is already designed, planned, booked, and scheduled for production and delivery well into 2028," he told CBS News.

Yet Huang, who co-founded Nvidia in 1993, possessed other abilities that even top execs could find hard to match, according to the company's followers. Tech analysts point to his sense of timing and ability to strike partnerships and other deals, a key skill in building a global corporate powerhouse in the deeply interconnected world of tech.

"Our concern ... is that without Huang, Nvidia loses the creative, relationship-driven dealmaking that has underpinned its market leadership over the last two years," William Blair & Co. tech analyst Sebastien Naji said in a report.

Huang was especially creative in fueling demand for Nvidia's products by financing some of its major customers, including a February deal to invest $30 billion in ChatGPT developer OpenAI, which buys Nvidia GPUs and other hardware.

"He was equally central on the supply side, securing leading allocations of memory, wafers, and optics through prepayments, multiyear purchase agreements, and equity stakes in suppliers," Naji said. "While existing contracts will survive a CEO change, what's at risk is the next round of deals, and with it Nvidia's ability to defend its share into 2027 and beyond."

Over the longer term, Huang's departure could help other AI gear manufacturers, such as AMD and Broadcom, gain ground on Nvidia, according to tech analysts.

"This presents an opportunity for some of Nvidia's competitors to take a bigger share of the market than they were planning to over the next few years," Naji said. "That happens anytime a company is distracted by an investigation, or succession planning, and takes their eye off the ball in terms of a product roadmap in a competitive space."