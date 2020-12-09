Nurse who flaunted ignoring Oregon COVID curbs is out of a job

Salem, Oregon — A nurse at Salem Health who told on social media last month of disregarding Oregon's COVID-19 restrictions has agreed to stop working for the healthcare provider.

CBS Portland affiliate KOIN-TV reports that Ashley Grames received an Interim Consent Order for her departure that went into effect Tuesday, according to state records.

Interim Orders by Consent aren't considered discipline but are binding documents signed voluntarily by both parties. The order remains in effect until the Oregon State Board of Nursing votes to vacate it.

On Nov. 27, Grames posted a video on TikTok and Facebook saying she still travels often, rarely wears a mask and lets her kids have play dates.

The video attracted millions of views before Grames took down her TikTok and Facebook accounts, KOIN said.

Salem Health subsequently placed Grames on administrative leave during an investigation.

"This one careless statement does not reflect the position of Salem Health or the hardworking and dedicated caregivers who work here," a company spokesperson told KOIN last week. "Salem health believes we all need to do our part to protect the vulnerable and stop the rapid spread of COVID-19."

Salem Health didn't immediately respond to the station's request for more information on Grames' employment status.