Notre Dame will reopen to the public today, 5 years after fire. Here's what to know

Paris is abuzz with excitement as the beloved Notre Dame Cathedral prepares to reopen after a devastating fire.

The April 2019 blaze broke out in the church's roof space, destroying its iconic spire and damaging the cathedral's roof and upper walls. Restoration work has been underway on the 860-year-old building ever since.

While there is still more work to be done to ensure the restored medieval cathedral can dominate the Paris skyline for centuries to come, the church will open its doors to the public for the first time since the fire. Demand for access has been huge, with people coming from near and far to line the streets of Paris and wait to see the cathedral reopen.

The Notre Dame cathedral is seen in Paris, Saturday, Dec. 7, 2024. Louise Delmotte / AP

What will happen when Notre Dame Cathedral reopens?

The doors of Notre Dame Cathedral will be opened by Laurent Ulrich, the Archbishop of Paris, in a traditional ceremony. He will knock on the heavy front doors of the medieval church with his crozier, or staff. The staff will be made of wood salvaged from the cathedral's charred roof, according to the Associated Press.

A psalm will be sung from within the cathedral. The cathedral's 8,000-pipe organ will also be used to respond to the archbishop's invocation, as four organists perform, the Associated Press reported. After the psalm is sung three times, the doors will open.

Later Saturday, a star-studded concert inside the cathedral will honor its rebuilding and the craftsmen who made it possible. Pianist Lang Lang, cellist Yo-Yo Ma, and soprano Pretty Yende are among the world-famous artists set to perform, according to the Associated Press.

The main entrance of Notre Dame Cathedral on Nov. 29, 2024, in Paris. Stephane de Sakutin / AP

On Sunday, Ulrich will lead an inaugural Mass in the cathedral. He will consecrate Notre Dame's new contemporary alter, which replaces the one crushed by the spire in the 2019 blaze.

Restoring Notre Dame Cathedral inspires a new generation

As the flames engulfed Notre Dame on that spring 2019 day, many feared that even if the cathedral survived the blaze, the skills needed to restore it were long lost. But it turned out there were still many traditional craftsmen and women quietly at work in France, and soon an army of artisans was drafted to restore the historic monument. It was an assignment of a lifetime, according to decorative painter Camille Schmoeker.

"Every day my coworkers and I were pinching ourselves, like, 'We are here,'" said Schmoeker, who described her job as applying makeup touch-ups over the work of stonemasons. "It's gratifying to know that I have helped create something better than what it was, and it will outlast my lifetime."

Chief architect Philippe Villeneuve said the restoration shone a new light on traditional ways of working in construction and restoration. American carpenter Hank Silver, who worked on rebuilding the cathedral's timber roof, said the fire had a surprising effect on him and other workers.

Hank Silver, a carpenter from Massachusetts, works on roof trusses for the nave of Paris' Notre Dame cathedral. Courtesy of Hank Silver

"It's maybe a bit of a maybe a controversial point to say, but in many ways, this fire has been a great gift, not just to me personally, but (to) young people who really otherwise would never know that they could have a career as a traditional carpenter, stone cutter, mason. These trades are in the public eye again," Silver said. "I think there's nothing better you can do with your life, really."

For the artisans who have dedicated the past half-decade of their lives to rebuilding the historic site, the reopening is a bittersweet moment.

"I never thought I would get to do something like that," said apprentice roofer Mael Testas.

"I feel like it's in a way my little baby, and now it's all grown up," Silver said. "Now it's going to be everyone's to visit."

People take photographs with Notre Dame Cathedral in Paris, Friday, Dec. 6, 2024. Louise Delmotte / AP

World leaders, including Trump, gather at Notre Dame Cathedral

Many world leaders will be among the 1,500 guests attending the reopening celebration at Notre Dame Cathedral. President Biden will not be in attendance, but first lady Jill Biden will appear. President-elect Donald Trump will also be present. They, as well as leaders and dignitaries including England's Prince William and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, will be greeted by French President Emmanuel Macron.

Macron, who has faced political turmoil in recent days, was behind the ambitious decision to complete the cathedral's restoration in just five years. Donations from across the world helped speed the reconstruction process along. Americans were the most generous donors, with 45,000 United States citizens donating a total of $75 million. The reconstruction cost about 700 million euros, or $737 million.

The reopening marks Trump's first international trip since he was reelected in November. He is set to meet with Macron and Prince William during his time in Paris. It was not immediately clear if Trump would meet with Zelenskyy The French president and other European leaders are trying to persuade Trump to continue to support Ukraine's defense against Russia.