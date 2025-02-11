North Korea warns of "armed force conflict" after nuclear-powered U.S. submarine docks in South Korea

North Korea releases video claiming to be of ICBM test

North Korea on Tuesday accused the United States of a "hostile military act" after a US Navy submarine docked in arch rival South Korea to replenish supplies.

"We express grave concern over the U.S. dangerous hostile military act that can lead the acute military confrontation in the region around the Korean peninsula to an actual armed force conflict," a defense ministry spokesperson said in a statement carried by state news agency KCNA.

They warned the United States to "stop provocations stirring up the instability any longer," accusing it of ignoring North Korea's security concerns.

Yonhap news agency reported that the USS Alexandria, a nuclear-powered submarine, arrived at Busan naval base in South Korea on Monday. The last U.S. submarine to visit Busan was the USS Vermont on Sept. 23, according to Stars and Stripes.

According to the U.S. Navy, the USS Alexandria is a 360-foot fast-attack submarine equipped with Tomahawk missiles and MK48 torpedoes.

USS Alexandria fast-attack submarine is seen in an undated photo. AP

"Our armed forces are strictly watching the frequent appearance of the U.S. strategic means on the Korean peninsula and are ready for using any means to defend the security and interests of the state and the regional peace," the defense ministry spokesperson said.

They noted the importance of developing the North's self-defense capabilities and referenced leader Kim Jong Un's vow in January that his country's nuclear program would continue "indefinitely."

Largely cut off from the world diplomatically and economically, and under a bevy of sanctions, North Korea's nuclear weapons program has been a major thorn in the side of the United States for years.

Last month, North Korea said it tested a new hypersonic intermediate-range missile designed to strike remote targets in the Pacific. The day before that,

South Korea's military said it detected North Korea launching a missile that flew 685 miles before landing in waters between the Korean Peninsula and Japan.

President Donald Trump, who had a rare series of meetings with Kim during his first term, has said he will reach out to the North Korean leader again, calling Kim a "smart guy."

A summit between the two in Hanoi collapsed in 2019 over talks on sanctions relief and what Pyongyang would be willing to give up in return.

North Korea said earlier this month it would not tolerate any "provocation" by the United States after top U.S. diplomat Marco Rubio called it a "rogue state" in a radio interview.