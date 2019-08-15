North Korea fires more projectiles into the sea, South Korea says

South Korea's military said Friday that North Korea had fired more projectiles into the sea, the latest in a series of launches since July 25 that have included the test firing of a new missile system. South Korea's Joint Chiefs of Staff said Friday's projectiles were twice launched from an area on the North's eastern coast.

The types of projectiles fired Friday were not immediately identified.

A senior Trump administration official said they are "aware of reports of a missile launch from North Korea, and we continue to monitor the situation. We are consulting closely with our Japanese and South Korean allies."

South Korea's presidential office said national security adviser Chung Eui-yong was presiding over an emergency National Security Council meeting about the launches and President Moon Jae-in was being briefed on the developments. Japan's Defense Ministry said the North Korean projectiles did not reach the country's territorial waters or its exclusive economic zone.

The North Korean missile tests, which President Trump has repeatedly played down, come amid stalled diplomatic talks with the U.S. on the North's nuclear program. So far, North Korea has stuck by its unilateral suspension of nuclear and long-range missile tests, which came during a diplomatic outreach to Washington last year.

The North has been conducting a slew of short-range ballistic tests in recent weeks in what is seen as an effort to build leverage ahead of negotiations with the U.S., which may resume sometime after the end of joint U.S.-South Korea military drills later this month.

The Joint Chiefs of Staff alerted reporters to the new launches hours after the North issued a statement berating South Korea, saying it's "senseless" for Seoul to hope for a resumption of inter-Korean dialogue while it continues its military exercises with the United States.

The statement by the North's Committee for the Peaceful Reunification of the Country came a day after Moon said in a speech that the momentum for dialogue remains alive despite the series of "worrying actions taken by North Korea recently."

"A sure thing is that the (South) Korean chief executive is (such a) funny man as he just reads what was written by his juniors," the statement said while avoiding calling Moon by his name.

It would be "senseless" for Moon to believe that inter-Korean dialogue will automatically begin after the end of U.S.-South Korea military drills, the statement said.