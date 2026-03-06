North Korea portrays dictator Kim Jong Un as a warrior, but also a puppy-loving family man

Seoul — As the U.S. engages Iran in a deadly and fast-spreading war, unusually candid images emerged of another major American adversary looking preoccupied with decidedly more domestic matters. North Korea has offered a rare glimpse of dictator Kim Jong Un as a family man and pet lover.

North Korean state media broadcast images Thursday of Kim inspecting the naval destroyer Choe Hyon and its weapons systems, saying he intended to build "the strongest navy" in the country's history.

A photo taken on March 3, 2026, released by North Korea's official Korean Central News Agency (KCNA) on March 5, 2026, shows North Korean leader Kim Jong Un inspecting the sea trials of the destroyer Choe Hyon ahead of its commissioning at an undisclosed location in North Korea. KCNA VIA KNS/AFP/Getty

It may have been a bid to project strength in the wake of the U.S. strikes killing Iran's long-time supreme leader and, before that, the capture of Venezuela's former President Nicolas Maduro in the country's capital.

But separately, video surfaced — with little fanfare from the regime in Pyongyang — showing Kim spending a seemingly relaxed afternoon with his daughter Ju Ae, sister Yo Jung, and wife Ri Sul Ju, enjoying the company of some puppies.

North Korean leader Kim Jong Un and his daughter Ju Ae dote on a puppy, as other officials look on, at a newly-constructed residential complex in Pyongyang, in an image published by North Korean state media on Feb. 17, 2026. Korean Central News Agency (KCNA)

Ju Ae is often described by North Korea's state media as his "beloved child," and South Korea's National Intelligence Service has assessed that she's likely been chosen to succeed her father, continuing the Kim family's ruling dynasty.

South Korean analysts believe the video, shared on Feb. 17 by an Instagram account identified as a North Korean "government official," featuring images of a young woman in military attire, was likely first broadcast internally, rather than distributed widely through the international channels closely monitored by foreign media.

A collection of photos shared by North Korean state media also indicate the video was shot in a pet shop within a new complex during a visit by the Kims on or around Feb. 17. They include images of Kim and his daughter also touring what appears to be a musical instrument store at the site.

North Korean leader Kim Jong Un and his daughter Ju Ae look at instruments in a store on a new residential complex in Pyongyang, in images published by North Korean state media on Feb. 17, 2026. Korean Central News Agency (KCNA)

In the video and the photos, Kim and his daughter, 13, are seen in coordinating black coats visiting new facilities in Pyongyang described by state media as part of a "fourth-stage construction project" to provide welfare and sports services for residents.

Ju Ae is seen admiring a few dogs, including a traditional Korean Pungsan. At one point her mother, Ri Sol Ju, appears to gently scold her for some transgression as Kim watches with a broad smile. His sister Kim Yo Jong can be seen nearby, also smiling as the moment unfolds.

In several scenes, Kim interacts playfully with the dogs. Rather than the stern commander often depicted inspecting missiles or military parades, and railing against the U.S., he appears relaxed, attentive and openly affectionate toward his daughter.

North Korean leader Kim Jong Un checks out a puppy with his daughter, Ju Ae, in an image from video posted online by a North Korean "government official" in mid-February, 2026. Social media

Keen observers noted a small but potentially symbolic detail in the video: Kim is seen passing by a Shiba Inu, a Japanese breed, without interest, before fawning over a Shih Tzu, a breed with origins in the royal palaces of China — possibly hinting at diplomatic relations between the three countries.