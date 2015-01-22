Kim Jong Un's media moments

The supreme leader of North Korea Kim Jong Un is often in the world spotlight -- this time over his nuclear ambitions -- is fond of media moments showcasing his hands-on approach to governing the isolated nation.
These are some of our favorite images released by the North Korea's Korean Central News Agency (KCNA), the state news agency, showing him inside a submarine, adored by legions of women, guiding the test fire of a tactical rocket and advising on a wide variety of topics from mushroom farming to flying a fighter jet among a wide variety of activities.
North Korean leader Kim Jong-un visits a mushroom farm in this photo released in Pyongyang, July 16, 2013.