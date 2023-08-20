Norristown school renamed Davenport Elementary in honor of first Black teacher
NORRISTOWN, Pa. (CBS) -- A Montgomery County school was renamed in honor of a trailblazing teacher.
Gotwals Elementary is now Alice Davenport Elementary in honor of the first Black teacher in Norristown.
Community leaders say the school, which now officially bears her name, will help continue her legacy to generations of learners.
Davenport passed away earlier this year.
