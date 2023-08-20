Norristown school renamed Davenport Elementary in honor of first Black teacher

Norristown elementary school renamed Davenport Elementary in honor of first Black teacher Norristown elementary school renamed Davenport Elementary in honor of first Black teacher 00:25

NORRISTOWN, Pa. (CBS) -- A Montgomery County school was renamed in honor of a trailblazing teacher.

Gotwals Elementary is now Alice Davenport Elementary in honor of the first Black teacher in Norristown.

As the first Black teacher in Norristown, Alice Davenport's story isn't just about what she achieved, but how she inspired others.



The school in Norristown, which today officially bears her name, will help continue her legacy for generations of learners to come.@NorristownASD pic.twitter.com/FOweywMTbw — Montgomery County, PA (@MontcoPA) August 18, 2023

Community leaders say the school, which now officially bears her name, will help continue her legacy to generations of learners.

Davenport passed away earlier this year.