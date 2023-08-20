Watch CBS News
Local News

Norristown school renamed Davenport Elementary in honor of first Black teacher

By CBS News Philadelphia Staff

/ CBS Philadelphia

Norristown elementary school renamed Davenport Elementary in honor of first Black teacher
Norristown elementary school renamed Davenport Elementary in honor of first Black teacher 00:25

NORRISTOWN, Pa. (CBS) -- A Montgomery County school was renamed in honor of a trailblazing teacher.

Gotwals Elementary is now Alice Davenport Elementary in honor of the first Black teacher in Norristown.

Community leaders say the school, which now officially bears her name, will help continue her legacy to generations of learners.

Davenport passed away earlier this year.

CBS News Philadelphia Staff
512-appicon-philadelphia-color.png

The CBS News Philadelphia Staff is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on CBSPhiladelphia.com.

First published on August 19, 2023 / 10:52 PM

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.