Norovirus cases on the rise in Minnesota, health officials say

Norovirus cases on the rise in Minnesota, and more headlines

Norovirus cases on the rise in Minnesota, and more headlines

Norovirus cases on the rise in Minnesota, and more headlines

MINNEAPOLIS — Minnesota health officials are warning of an outbreak of a highly contagious illness: norovirus.

The Minnesota Department of Health is reporting 40 outbreaks of norovirus, otherwise known as the stomach flu. That's nearly twice the usual number for December.

And with holiday gatherings underway, the risk of spreading the virus is even higher.

Norovirus leads to symptoms like vomiting, diarrhea and stomach cramps. To reduce the risk of infection, health officials advise washing hands with soap and water for at least 20 seconds before eating or preparing food and after using the restroom.

If you've had any of these symptoms within the last three days, you might want to skip hosting this year and avoid any food prep.

Lastly, bleach is your friend. Be sure to disinfect any surfaces after incidents of vomiting or diarrhea.

"It's sort of common-sense guidelines that we've given for all viruses apply this year as well. Keep yourself healthy by washing your hands, avoid contact if you can with others who are sick or limit that," said Dr. Susannah Hills, assistant professor at Columbia University Medical Center. "If you're sick yourself, then just be aware of protecting those around you. And also be particularly cautious if you're at risk, if you have immunodeficiency, if you're at risk for being particularly susceptible if you do get sick."

The good news is that norovirus symptoms typically resolve within one to two days without long-term effects. But if you do get sick, stay hydrated.

And if your symptoms continue past that, contact your health care provider.