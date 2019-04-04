After Nipsey Hussle's death, his bodyguard says he's retiring in heartbreaking post

The bodyguard of the late Nipsey Hussle said he's retiring from his profession Tuesday, just days after the rapper was killed outside his South Los Angeles clothing store. J Roc, who describes himself as Hussle's "shadow" on Instagram, shared the announcement in an emotional social media post.

J Roc, who wasn't with Hussle at the time of his shooting death, said in his Instagram post with pictures of him that he was "done with all this [expletive]" and leaving the security business. CBS News confirmed through Atlantic Records representative Brittany Bell that J Roc was Hussle's bodyguard.

"I'm here in tears writing this I wish I was there," he wrote, describing Nis as a brother, best friend and mentor. "I would switch places with you any day the world need you here."

Hussle was gunned down outside his Marathon Clothing store Sunday. The suspect in the shooting, 29-year-old Eric Holder, was arrested Tuesday. Police described a dispute between Holder and Hussle as being of a "personal nature."

J Roc said he would look out for Hussle's wife, Lauren London, and two children moving forward.

"I got the Babies and L forever," he wrote. "I love you HUSSLE THA GREAT."

Nipsey Hussle, born Ermias Joseph Asghedom, was remembered not just for his music but for his deep community involvement and activism. Tributes for the slain rapper across the entertainment world have poured in since his death.