Nipsey Hussle: LAPD gives update on investigation -- live updates
The Los Angeles Police Department is having a press conference at 11:30 a.m. EST to address the recent murder of rapper Nipsey Hussle and the recent spat of gang violence that is plaguing L.A.
Suspect named in Nipsey Hussle slaying
A suspect has been named in the investigation into the murder of rapper Nipsey Hussle. Eric Holder, 29, of Los Angeles, is the suspect LAPD is asking the public's help in locating.
Detectives say that Holder was last seen in a 2016 white four-door Chevy Cruze with California license plate 7RJD742.
Anyone with information on the shooting is asked to call South Bureau Homicide at 323-786-5100.
"Mass panic and chaos" at Nipsey Hussle vigil
Several people were injured Monday night when some 300 who'd gathered outside Nipsey Hussle's clothing store in South Los Angeles to pay their respects to the slain rapper suddenly stampeded from the area, authorities said. A spokesperson for the Los Angeles Police Department, Meghan Aguilar, told reporters there was "mass panic and chaos." There was no initial word on what set it off.
CBS Los Angeles reports the peaceful vigil turned chaotic around 8:10 p.m. when people scattered across the packed parking lot.
The Los Angeles Fire Department said 19 people were taken to hospitals, at least two in critical condition. One was hit by a vehicle, the other a deep puncture wound. Most of those hurt had what the department called "trample injuries" that were "sustained when the crowd rushed out."
Community leaders and fans remember Nipsey Hussle
Community leaders and fans lead an outpouring of support for Nispey Hussle. African American leaders in Los Angeles have demanded the person who killed Nipsey Hussle turn himself in and surrender to police. Hussle's devastated fans came to the crime scene Monday to leave tokens of support and remembrance.
Basketball stars Lebron James and Russell Westbrook each tweeted messages of grief following the news that Hussle had passed away.
Nipsey Hussle planned meeting with LAPD to discuss ways to fight gang violence
Before he was gunned down outside his clothing store Sunday, rapper Nipsey Hussle planned to meet with Los Angeles Police Department officials to discuss ways to fight gang violence in the city. Police commissioner Steve Soboroff said the meeting involved himself, Chief Michel Moore, Nipsey Hussle and his label, Roc Nation. Soboroff said the meeting will continue as planned Monday.
Nipsey Hussle shot and murdered
Nipsey Hussle, the Grammy-nominated West Coast rapper known for his community outreach in South Los Angeles, was shot and killed outside his clothing store on Sunday, the city's mayor confirmed. He was 33.
Hussle, whose real name was Ermias Joseph Asghedom, was shot to death in front of Marathon Clothing, the store he founded in 2017. Two other men were hit in the shooting but their wounds weren't considered life-threatening.
An autopsy performed Monday determined Asghedom was shot in the head and torso, according to the Los Angeles County Department of Medical Examiner-Coroner. His death was ruled a homicide, officials said.
The Grammy-nominated rapper was being remembered not just for his music but for his deep community involvement and activism.