NBA star Russell Westbrook honors slain rapper Nipsey Hussle with legendary "20-20-20" performance

During Tuesday night's win over the Los Angeles Lakers, Oklahoma City Thunder guard Russell Westbrook scored 20 points, hauled in 20 rebounds and dished out 21 assists, joining NBA legend Wilt Chamberlain as the only other player in league history to deliver a "20-20-20" performance. After the game, Westbrook dedicated the historic output to rapper and activist Nipsey Hussle, who was murdered earlier this week.

Westbook hails from Los Angeles, where Hussle devoted much time to community work. Toward the end of the game, after grabbing his 20th rebound, the 8-time all-star was seen pumping his chest and shouting out, "That's for Nipsey!"

In a post-game interview on the TNT broadcast, Westbrook said the game wasn't about his individual performance, but about honoring his slain friend.

"That was for my bro, man," he said. "That was for Nipsey. Rest in peace to Nipsey, man. I'm just thankful to go out there and compete at a high level, man. Thankful to have these teammates. Thankful and humbled to go out there and play the game I love."

"That was for Nipsey." 💙🙏 Russ dedicates his 20-20-20 performance to the late Nipsey Hussle. pic.twitter.com/KbkvwD3z0M — NBA on TNT (@NBAonTNT) April 3, 2019

Before the emotional game, Westbrook was seen wearing a blue shirt with "Crenshaw" over it, a tribute to Hussle's mixtape.

Thunder star guard Russell Westbrook wears a "Crenshaw" shirt as a nod to slain rapper Nipsey Hussle. Jeff Haynes

Born Ermias Joseph Asghedom, Hussle was shot and killed outside his clothing store on Sunday.

The LAPD said 29-year-old Eric Holder, the suspect in the shooting, was taken into custody Tuesday. Police said they believe the shooting stemmed from a personal dispute between Holder and Hussle.

The Grammy-nominated rapper was being remembered not just for his music but for his deep community involvement and activism. Before his death, Hussle planned to meet with LAPD officials to discuss ways to fight gang violence in the city.