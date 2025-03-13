Watch CBS News
After historic debut, comedian Nikki Glaser will return to host the Golden Globes

Comedian Nikki Glaser will return to host the Golden Globe Awards for a second consecutive year.

Glaser, who made history in January as the first solo female host of the awards show, will helm the 83rd annual ceremony airing on CBS and streaming on Paramount+ in January 2026.

"Hosting the Golden Globes this year was without a doubt the most fun I ever had in my career," Glaser said in a statement. "I can't wait to do it again, this time in front of the team from 'The White Lotus' who will finally recognize my talent and cast me in season four as a Scandinavian pilates instructor with a shadowy past."

The announcement was made during Thursday's broadcast of "CBS Mornings."

The Golden Globe Awards honor excellence in both television and film and have been a staple of the Hollywood awards season since 1944.

