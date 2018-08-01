Nicole Kidman may play Gretchen Carlson in Roger Ailes movie

Three of Hollywood's A-list blondes are reportedly joining forces for the upcoming movie about former Fox News chief Roger Ailes. A new report says Nicole Kidman and Margot Robbie could play key roles alongside Charlize Theron in the film, which will focus on Ailes' fall and the sexual misconduct accusations that led to his ouster.

The Hollywood Reporter says that Kidman is in talks to play former Fox News anchor Gretchen Carlson in the untitled film from Annapurna Pictures, while Margot Robbie is reportedly set to play an associate producer at Fox News. Theron is already attached to produce the film and play anchor Megyn Kelly.

Jay Roach serves as director and Charles Randolph is the screenwriter.

Ailes was ousted from his powerful role at Fox News in 2016 after Carlson sued him for sexual harassment. Carlson said she was removed as a host of the morning show "Fox & Friends" in 2013 and her pay cut because she had complained about sexual harassment.

Several Fox employees defended Ailes when the allegations came to light, but notably, not Kelly. Then it was reported that Kelly was among other women who had told investigators about harassment by Ailes, which he denied. Ailes died in 2017 at age 77.

Ailes, who built Fox News over 20 years, was credited with launching the careers of Kelly, Carlson, Sean Hannity and others. Under Ailes's leadership, Fox News became one of TV's most powerful players with its lineup of conservative pundits, and a significant financial success for its parent company 21st Century Fox.

Other possible characters in the film include former anchor Greta Van Susteren, Rupert Murdoch and Bill O'Reilly.

In addition to Theron, Beth Kono, AJ Dix, Roach, Randolph and Margaret Riley are also producing.

Roach is in familiar territory with the story ripped from recent headlines; he also directed "Game Change," based on the 2008 presidential campaign, and is set to direct a TV adaptation of Michael Wolff's "Fire and Fury: Inside the Trump White House."

Annapurna Pictures is also making a Dick Cheney biopic, directed by Adam McKay.