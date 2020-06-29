Nick Cordero's wife Amanda Kloots says he's in a "vicious ICU dance circle" while battling coronavirus

Broadway star Nick Cordero, who has been hospitalized with COVID-19 for three months, is still in a "vicious ICU dance circle," his wife, Amanda Kloots said on Instagram Sunday. Kloots has often used Instagram to update her followers on Cordero's battle with virus.

This weekend, Kloots said she had an emotional day after her sister, who was visiting from Paris, went home and she then visited Cordero in the hospital. "Nick is doing OK, it's just that he's in this vicious ICU dance circle where one thing goes right and then another thing goes wrong and that thing that was wrong goes right but then the thing that was right goes wrong," Kloots said on her Instagram stories. "To me, right now it's just like, how do we get out of this vicious circle, this circle of the ICU?"

Cordero, a Tony nominee, has been battling the coronavirus for almost 90 days. "There's still carbon dioxide level problems. He's still acidotic, and there's still blood pressure issues," Kloots said of her 41-year-old husband. "So, we kind of really need those things to get sorted in order to move forward. So I'm hoping and I'm keeping the faith that this week those things happen and we see some sort of advancement. So please keep Nick in your prayers."

Last month, Kloots told followers that Cordero's condition had gone "down hill." In another Instagram update in May, Kloots said her husband had suffered a new lung infection, be he was "slowly recovering, which is great."

Get Breaking News Delivered to Your Inbox

Cordero was initially hospitalized March 30 after developing pneumonia and later tested positive for the coronavirus. He was intubated on April 1, and in addition to suffering from pneumonia, he also went into septic shock, had two "mini strokes," had a temporary pacemaker placed, and suffered from blood clotting complications which resulted in his right leg being amputated, Kloots has said.

Not only does Kloots use social media to update fans on Cordero's condition, she also asks fans to give her family some positivity. She encourages followers to sing and dance every day at 3 p.m. in Cordero's honor. She often reposts the cheerful videos of people dancing to Cordero's favorite song, "Live Your Life." The couple has a 1-year-old son, Elvis, who often appears in Kloots' stories.