Nick Cordero's wife Amanda Kloots says he's in a "vicious ICU dance circle" while battling coronavirus

By Caitlin O'Kane

/ CBS News

Nick Cordero's wife on actor's COVID battle

Broadway star Nick Cordero, who has been hospitalized with COVID-19 for three months, is still in a "vicious ICU dance circle," his wife, Amanda Kloots said on Instagram Sunday. Kloots has often used Instagram to update her followers on Cordero's battle with virus.

This weekend, Kloots said she had an emotional day after her sister, who was visiting from Paris, went home and she then visited Cordero in the hospital. "Nick is doing OK, it's just that he's in this vicious ICU dance circle where one thing goes right and then another thing goes wrong and that thing that was wrong goes right but then the thing that was right goes wrong," Kloots said on her Instagram stories. "To me, right now it's just like, how do we get out of this vicious circle, this circle of the ICU?" 

Cordero, a Tony nominee, has been battling the coronavirus for almost 90 days. "There's still carbon dioxide level problems. He's still acidotic, and there's still blood pressure issues," Kloots said of her 41-year-old husband. "So, we kind of really need those things to get sorted in order to move forward. So I'm hoping and I'm keeping the faith that this week those things happen and we see some sort of advancement. So please keep Nick in your prayers."

Anna got us matching pj’s for our last night together 😭 A secret about the Kloots girls, we LOVE jammies and we LOVE to match! My mom always finds the best sets and when we go home to Ohio she usually has a new set on the bed for us for our stay ❤️ Even though we are smiling in this photo we are all super sad that Anna is heading back to Paris tomorrow. She needs to go back to get her stuff she left there before quarantine and have some time to live her dreams. I’ll never be able to thank her for being by my side during this time. She was Elvis’s second mom, my cheerleader and the most selfless sister - always putting everyone’s needs before hers. I don’t want her to go and have cried multiple times today already. She has promised that she will come back and move to LA so I’ll hold on to that promise. Love you Annie!

Last month, Kloots told followers that Cordero's condition had gone "down hill." In another Instagram update in May, Kloots said her husband had suffered a new lung infection, be he was "slowly recovering, which is great."

Cordero was initially hospitalized March 30 after developing pneumonia and later tested positive for the coronavirus. He was intubated on April 1, and in addition to suffering from pneumonia, he also went into septic shock, had two "mini strokes," had a temporary pacemaker placed, and suffered from blood clotting complications which resulted in his right leg being amputated, Kloots has said.

Not only does Kloots use social media to update fans on Cordero's condition, she also asks fans to give her family some positivity. She encourages followers to sing and dance every day at 3 p.m. in Cordero's honor. She often reposts the cheerful videos of people dancing to Cordero's favorite song, "Live Your Life." The couple has a 1-year-old son, Elvis, who often appears in Kloots' stories. 

First published on June 29, 2020 / 10:58 AM

