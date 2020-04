Actor Nick Cordero's wife Amanda Kloots gives update on his long battle with coronavirus Broadway actor Nick Cordero suffered a setback in his battle against the coronavirus when the 41-year-old Tony nominee went into septic shock after developing a lung infection. Cordero is in a medically induced coma and has been on a ventilator for a month. Gayle King speaks to his wife, fitness instructor Amanda Kloots, who says she is optimistic about his recovery.